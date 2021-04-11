How moving costs affect your business relocation decision?

Relocating a business is a big decision that requires much consideration of many things, one of which is cost. Office relocation requires a lot of money therefore, relocating a business is only done when it is the right decision.

You must consider all factors such as ideal location, arranging for affordable movers as well as ensuring continuing performance of management when you decide to relocate a company.

Remember that employees depend on your organization for survival, therefore, you can’t make the decision just merely for your organization’s benefit, you need to consider the employee’s desire to relocate and if the company will provide any assistance. Check the costs that you need to spend while relocating a business and how this could make you re-think your decision.

Hiring a moving company : Relocating the business on your own is an exhausting process as it involves various activities such as packing, loading, and unloading of items. Therefore, you will likely need to hire a moving company to shift your business to another place. The cost is generally charged by movers based on the weight of all belongings, packing supplies, equipment, and labor required to carry these belongings, distance to be traveled, etc.

: Relocating the business on your own is an exhausting process as it involves various activities such as packing, loading, and unloading of items. Therefore, you will likely need to hire a moving company to shift your business to another place. The cost is generally charged by movers based on the weight of all belongings, packing supplies, equipment, and labor required to carry these belongings, distance to be traveled, etc. Business relocation package to employees : When you are relocating your business to another area and do not want to lose your valuable employees, you will have to provide them business relocation package or else you might have to spend resources in hiring a talented pool of workers. A business relocation package should include the amount which will able to cover all the expenses that an employee will have to incur to shift to the same place where your business is going to relocate. These expenses include housing charges, traveling expenses, license or insurance fees, compensation for the family, shipping expenses, etc. So, you should consider the cost because it can affect the wages also that you have to pay the employees.

: When you are relocating your business to another area and do not want to lose your valuable employees, you will have to provide them business relocation package or else you might have to spend resources in hiring a talented pool of workers. A business relocation package should include the amount which will able to cover all the expenses that an employee will have to incur to shift to the same place where your business is going to relocate. These expenses include housing charges, traveling expenses, license or insurance fees, compensation for the family, shipping expenses, etc. So, you should consider the cost because it can affect the wages also that you have to pay the employees. Lease expenses : If you do not own your property, you will have to lease a space to settle your business. You will have to pay deposits and possobly rent in advance as well as modifications to the actual space leased.

: If you do not own your property, you will have to lease a space to settle your business. You will have to pay deposits and possobly rent in advance as well as modifications to the actual space leased. Insurance of business items : Moving companies usually provide you insurance, for a fee, to cover any damage that may happen during the transition. Typically, their policies are one of two types- full value coverage policy and realized value coverage policy. Full value coverage policy provides the replacement or full value of the item damaged. Realized value coverage policy provides 60% of the value of the item damaged. Thus, the former policy costs more than the latter. You may also need another insurance policy to cover your specific business equipment like computers and copiers.

: Moving companies usually provide you insurance, for a fee, to cover any damage that may happen during the transition. Typically, their policies are one of two types- full value coverage policy and realized value coverage policy. Full value coverage policy provides the replacement or full value of the item damaged. Realized value coverage policy provides 60% of the value of the item damaged. Thus, the former policy costs more than the latter. You may also need another insurance policy to cover your specific business equipment like computers and copiers. Recruitment and marketing expenses : Some existing employees can’t afford to move to the same place where your business is going to relocate. Therefore, you might lose some of your employees and now you will need to organize a recruitment campaign to look for fresh talent. Keep in mind the additional costs of screening and hiring them to fill those vacancies. Minor, but still an expense, is the cost to print new brochures or business cards reflecting your new business address. And once it is all done, don’t forget the marketing expenses to attract new business if your business is dependent on the local market.

Relocating a business affects your organization’s financial condition both in the long and short term. The loss of productivity during the moving process must be avoided if possible. So as the senior management or owner of a business, all of these factors must be considered prior to making the final decision.

