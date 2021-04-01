Hogan Opens Vax Pre-Registration to All; Salisbury Mass Vax Site Taking Walk-Ups

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that all Marylanders age 16 and older can now pre-register for an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site. Nearly 300,000 Marylanders have already successfully pre-registered.

“As a result of the robust infrastructure that we have built, our rapidly accelerating vaccination rate, and finally that critical increase in vaccine supply, we will likely be able to make announcements in the days ahead regarding further acceleration of vaccine eligibility phases,” said Governor Hogan. “In preparation for that, effective today, we are immediately opening pre-registration to Phase 3. Every single Marylander who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can now pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site.”

PRE-REGISTRATION FOR MASS VACCINATION SITES OPEN TO ALL MARYLANDERS 16 AND OLDER:

All Marylanders age 16 and older can now pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). During pre-registration, Marylanders can choose their top two preferred sites.

While pre-registration is now open to all Marylanders, individuals who are currently eligible under Phase 1 and Phase 2 but have not yet been vaccinated will continue to be prioritized for appointments.

NO-APPOINTMENT LINE AT SALISBURY MASS VACCINATION SITE:

Beginning tomorrow, the Eastern Shore mass vaccination site at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury will open a no-appointment walk-up line for any eligible Marylander. The state plans to add more no-appointment lines at other state mass vaccination sites in the coming weeks.

ALL FUTURE MASS VACCINATION SITE LOCATIONS ANNOUNCED:

Governor Hogan announced all of the locations for the mass vaccination sites that are opening in the month of April:

Maryland State Fairgrounds (Baltimore County)

Greenbelt Metro Station (Prince George’s County)*

Montgomery College, Germantown (Montgomery County)

Frederick Community College (Frederick County)

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Anne Arundel County)

Ripken Stadium (Harford County)

The Mall in Columbia (Howard County)

*This is a FEMA-operated site that will primarily serve Prince George’s County residents.

SENIOR CENTERS TO SAFELY REOPEN BY END OF APRIL:

Governor Hogan has directed the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland Department of Aging to work with local jurisdictions to develop plans that would allow all senior centers to safely reopen by the end of April, with public health protocols in place. Vaccination clinics will be held at senior centers ahead of reopenings.

COUNTY EQUITY PLANS DUE BY MONDAY, APRIL 5:

MDH has directed all local health officers to submit equity plans to the state no later than Monday, April 5. In February, the state asked each county to appoint a liaison to the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force and to produce their own equity plans for their individual jurisdictions. MDH will also be providing each county with a targeted list of underserved zip codes and a list of specific congregate facilities in their jurisdiction where they should concentrate their vaccination efforts.

