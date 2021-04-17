Have Gambling Habits Changed in Lockdown?

Since February 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc all over the world not only with regards to people’s private lives but also in relation to businesses and industries. Many businesses have felt the impact of global lockdowns as they’ve not only lost clientele but also been forced to shut their doors for weeks or months at a time. Businesses that are more technologically savvy however have largely at least managed to protect themselves or even make profits during lockdowns as a result to catering directly to individuals being indoors and away from social situations for long periods of time.

These kinds of patterns were also observed in the gambling industry by the likes of https://greybookspublishing.com . A lot of challenges were faced by companies with regards to their physical, brick and mortar facilities, but there has also been an increase in the overall number of gamblers in general.

Greater move towards online betting

As a lot of physical venues had to shut down either temporarily or for the foreseeable future in the wake of the pandemic, casinos and betting companies have had to drastically adapt their approaches to match changing times.

Many casinos do have an online presence, and the industry as a whole has shifted their focus to greater accessibility of online gambling and betting to a wider audience. In lockdown specific patterns have arisen which have ensured that the gambling industry has remained consistently profitable.

Firstly, people spending more time indoors has meant that they had more downtime to spend online. The ease of gambling online at any time of day and in any setting has meant that people gamble for longer and thus are willing to part with greater amounts of money. Additionally, as a large proportion of the population was not spending money on anything else, they had a lot more disposable income and have appeared to be a lot more willing to risk it.

Colorful, engaging and highly addictive, online gambling has appealed to many people from varying walks of life during lockdown and has served to greatly enrich the gambling industry’s richest business owners.

The negative aspects of lockdown on gambling

While the industry itself may not have been hit hard by the pandemic, the people who have started or continued gambling through lockdown have been, in many respects. People have been checking and spending far more time on gambling websites in general and this has raised a number of questions and concerns about gamblers’ mental health. As an example, in the UK, concerns have led the UK Gambling Commission to send out communications to gambling companies reminding them of best practice approaches for running gambling operations especially during these unprecedented times. These included:

Being mindful of marketing practices

Keeping clear tabs on regular customers

Ensuring that new gambling products are vigorously tested

If you, a loved one, friend or family member have found yourselves struggling with a gambling addiction or you are worried that you are developing or have developed a bad relationship with gambling, check out the State for resources and seek help as soon as possible.

