Hanover Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges After Charging at Sheriff’s Deputy

On April 28, 2021, at 7:11 p.m., Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 1600 block of Durham Court in Hanover to serve an arrest warrant on a suspect for Second Degree Assault.

Family members advised that the suspect, a 23-year old male, was in a second-floor bedroom. A family member, concerned for his wellbeing was able to open the door for the deputies.

The suspect began screaming at the deputies and the family members. Deputies attempted to calm him, but he remained agitated and was able to shut the bedroom door.

Content Continues Below

Deputies re-opened the door as the suspect continued screaming as the deputies tried to calm him and deescalate the situation. While doing this, he picked up a sheathed knife, moved toward the deputies while removing the knife from the sheath. He refused to obey verbal commands to stop. At that time Sergeant Matthew Beall, a seven-veteran, deployed a Taser striking suspect; which stopped the advance and allowed another deputy to disarm the suspect and take him into custody.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment due to the Taser exposure. No other injuries were reported and none of the deputies were injured.

Upon release from the hospital, the suspect was taken to be processed where the warrant was served. After consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office, additional charges were placed to include attempted murder – 1st degree, attempted murder – 2nd degree, assault – 1st degree, assault – 2nd degree, resisting arrest and failure to follow a lawful order. The suspect is currently being held without bond.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB