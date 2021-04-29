Graduation Details Announced for Anne Arundel County Public Schools

The schedule of Class of 2021 commencement exercises taking place in the newly constructed stadium at Crofton High School has been finalized, with Meade High School scheduled to kick things off on Monday, June 7, 2021, and Annapolis High School set to close the 12-school run on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The dates closely align with those developed when graduations were planned for the Live! Event Center at Arundel Mills, though a few changes have been made due to logistics at the Crofton High School site.

Content Continues Below

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 7: Meade High School, 10 a.m.; Northeast High School, 3:30 p.m.; South River High School, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8: Arundel High School, 10 a.m.; Chesapeake High School, 3:30 p.m.; Broadneck High School, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9: Severna Park High School, 10 a.m.; Southern High School, 3:30 p.m.; North County High School, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 10: Old Mill High School, 10 a.m.; Glen Burnie High School, 3:30 p.m.; Annapolis High School, 7:30 p.m.



Times of ceremonies have been adjusted so as not to interfere with the instructional day at Crofton High School.

Due to pandemic-related capacity restrictions in place at entertainment and athletic venues, graduating seniors will each be provided with two tickets to give to family members for the ceremonies. Graduating seniors will also each receive a single parking pass for themselves and their guests. Passes will be required to access the Crofton High School campus.

In a letter to families of graduating seniors, Superintendent George Arlotto again urged seniors and their families to develop travel plans that will minimize the number of vehicles being driven to the ceremony due to parking capacity constraints. More information on traffic patterns and parking will be provided to seniors as the ceremonies draw near.

June 11 and 12 have been reserved as inclement weather dates and will be used in the event of a postponement.

As has been the case in past years, ceremonies for the Phoenix Academy, Anne Arundel Evening High School, Chesapeake Science Point, Central Special School, Marley Glen School, and Ruth Parker Eason School will be held at smaller, indoor venues.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB