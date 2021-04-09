Former County Executive Leopold Strikes Again With Local Subway Owner to Benefit Food Bank

Former Anne Arundel County Executive John Leopold and the owner of several ares Subway shops have teamed up once again to raise some much needed funds for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

Mr. Ranjit Chahal, owner of six area Subway restaurants (Four in Anne Arunedl County) has partnered with the former County Executive on a matching fundraising effort with Chahal raising funds in his stores and Leopold matching the contributions. The most recent donaton was for $1000 which was presented to Susan Thomas, the Executive Director of the Food Bank at Chahal’s Subway location in Chinquapin Round Road in Annapolis.

Leopold, a member of the Board of Directors of the Food Bank said that the need is real and “that no family should go without food during a pandemic.” In February, Leopold and Chahal paired together and the pair presented a $600 check to the food bank.

The pair hope to encourage other small businesses and individuals in the area to undertake similar efforts to help replenish the stores at the food bank. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, food insecurity is still a very real issue in Anne Arundel County.

Businesses and individuals can make a direct donation here to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB