First Antiboby Infusion Center Opens in Gambrills to Treat COVID-19

Expanding access to a lifesaving, free COVID-19 treatment, Array Advisors helped launch the first private practice monoclonal antibody infusion center in Maryland. As the consulting team provides support to care sites across Maryland – expanding access to cutting edge COVID-19 treatments, among other aims—the opening in Gambrills marks another milestone.

“The medicine has been shown to be tremendous in keeping people out of the hospital. It’s truly a lifesaving treatment,” says Dr. Ron Elfenbein, Medical Director and Founder of First Call Medical Center in Gambrills, Maryland. “We are thrilled to be part of offering people a treatment option for COVID-19 and thankful for the opportunity to bring this to our local community.”

The infusion center is located at 1425 Annapolis Rd., Odenton, MD 21113. The location expands access to the treatment within Anne Arundel County, offering a local alternative to the Baltimore Convention Center field hospital. The infusion center is one of 21 in the state.

The medicine is administered via an IV, takes one hour and is followed by one hour of observation. To find out if you or a loved one is eligible for the treatment, call 443 459-1095 to speak with a clinician at First Call Medical Center between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

A second site led by First Call Medical Center will be opening in April at City of Praise Church in Landover.

Monoclonal antibody infusions are used to treat COVID-19 positive patients who are at high risk for hospitalization or decompensation. The treatment is intended for high-risk patients, is free of cost and can be lifesaving. Monoclonal antibody infusions can help hospitals retain capacity by keeping patients out of the inpatient setting or filling up emergency departments.

The FDA issued emergency use authorizations for three monoclonal antibody treatments, two in Nov. 2020, and one in Feb. 2021.

For more information about COVID-19 in Maryland, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.

