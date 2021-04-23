Fire Significantly Damages Deale Home

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a house fire in Deale on April 22nd that caused significant damage to a home on the peninsula.

Firefighters responded to a report of a chimney fire at 5900 Block of 3rd Street just before 10:30 pm last night. First arriving firefighters reported fire coming from the roof of the home.

The fore spread and extended into the attic area of the home and an additional bedroom before being fully extinguished.

There were no injuries to and five people were displaced with damage estimated to be in excess of $100,000.

Images: AACoFD

Forty-one firefighters responded and companies that assisted the County Fire Department were from the Annapolis Fire Department, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.



