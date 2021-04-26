Deaf, Blind, Disability Attorney Calls Out Key School for Lack of Captioning at Book Festival

The Annapolis Book Festival, a Key School event, was held virtually this past weekend amid ongoing COVID restrictions. The event, normally a two-day festival at the campus along the banks of the South River, was expanded to three days to include more authors, panels, and activities.

However, one of the participating authors was left dumbfounded. Haben Girma, a blind and deaf attorney, and disability advocate was invited to speak about her book, Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law.

However, when the author was getting set up, it was discovered that Key School would not be providing or any captioning for those that are deaf or hard of hearing. This did not sit well with a deafblind attorney whose specialty is accessibility issues. Girma was told there would not be any captioning.

The show went on, but after the festival, Girma took to her substantial social media platforms to express her astonishment. In her video, it almost sounds like the start of a bad joke–two accessibility lawyers walk into a festival to discuss accessibility and find out there is no captioning.

https://twitter.com/HabenGirma/status/1386412528603787264

Girma was named a 30 Under 30 By Forbes for Law & Policy in 2016, provided opening remarks with former President Barack Obama on the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and has been named one of the Top 100 Most Influential Africans by New African magazine.

We reached out to the Key School and the organizers of the Annapolis Book Festival and our emails have not been returned. This article will be updated when we receive a response.

