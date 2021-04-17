Crosby Marketing Promotes Goodling, Siomporas and White to Director

Crosby Marketing Communications has promoted three team members to the director level.

As Director, Social Media, Sarah Goodling oversees a team of professionals that builds online communities and implements multi-channel social and digital campaigns for government and nonprofit clients, including Cybercrime Support Network, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), and Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform. Goodling has a master’s degree in Strategic Communication and Leadership from Seton Hall University. She also serves as a Trustee on the Board of Directors for the Chesapeake Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.

In her role as Director, Integration Management, Karin Siomporas oversees the development and execution of several multifaceted communications campaigns for the Department of Defense’s Military OneSource program, promoting quality-of-life programs for service members and their families. She has provided public relations and integrated marketing support for a variety of clients at Crosby since 2007, and holds a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in Communication.

As Director, Digital Program Management, Debbie White strategizes and directs large-scale digital programs that integrate web, mobile, paid search, and email marketing for the Military OneSource account. Through website optimization and analytics analysis, White works to improve user experience and increase online transactions. As a former military child, she brings a deep passion to her work supporting service members and their families.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA