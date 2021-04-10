CRAB to Kick Off 30th Year on Monday

CRAB’s 30th anniversary year-long celebration will kick-off at 11:00 a.m. on April 12th at the site of the new Adaptive Boating Center in Annapolis. The event will start with a presentation of a citation from the Governor in recognition of CRAB’s 30 years of serving people with disabilities. The presentation will be read by Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol Beatty, a longtime supporter of CRAB.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will present citations in honor of CRAB 3-decade history of serving people with disabilities in the region. City Alderman Rob Savidge will welcome CRAB to his Ward 7. Additionally, CRAB will receive its largest donation to date from Lex Birney, CEO of The Brick Companies who pledged $100,000 for the pavilion and serenity park at the Adaptive Boating Center in memory of his father. The celebration will conclude with a ceremonial cake cutting to commemorate this milestone.

The event will be held at 7040 Bembe Beach Road, Annapolis, Md., the site for the future Adaptive Boating Center. In attendance will be CRAB’s Board of Directors and a few supporters all socially distanced on the property.

The April 12th date was chosen as it commemorates the passing of CRAB founder Don Backe in 2013. His vision and determination provided thousands of people with disabilities the experience of sailing on Chesapeake Bay.

