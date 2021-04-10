Community Foundation Awards $380K to 25 County Non-Profits

The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) recently distributed its eighth cycle of grants since the COVID crisis began, through its Community Crisis Response Fund. To date, 265 grants to 134 unique nonprofits totaling $1.63M have been awarded. Most recently, CFAAC funded $330,500 to 25 local nonprofits that serve the county’s most vulnerable and at-risk populations including seniors, children, low-income or food-insecure families, and the recently unemployed.

This latest grantmaking provided funding for organizations that provide human services and emergency assistance, as well as health/mental health and educational resources.

“There is hope on the horizon for many as the vaccine rollout continues, however, there are still many in our community who are struggling,” said Mary Spencer, President & CEO of CFAAC. “CFAAC is proud to be able to help support the nonprofits who continue to aid those in need through grants from our Community Crisis Response Fund. There is a lot of valuable work being done to organize and coordinate donations of food, goods, and direct services to people whose lives have been disrupted by the virus. Through our community’s generous donors, we can remain steadfast to helping these organizations help others.”

CFAAC continues to raise money from Donor Advised Funds, individual donors, foundations, and local businesses. CFAAC has made grants through the Community Crisis Response Fund since the beginning of the pandemic, adapting and expanding the focus areas based on the needs of the community, and will continue for as long as funding is available. Grants are made to local nonprofit organizations that are addressing the increase in community needs and demand for services due to the pandemic.

For a full list of grantees please visit CFAAC’s website at www.cfaac.org/news.html.

Those wishing to contribute can:

Make a secure, tax-deductible online donation through www.cfaac.org.

Mail a check payable to “CFAAC” with “Community Crisis Response Fund” in the memo line to: 900 Bestgate Road, Ste. 400, Annapolis, MD, 21401.

Organizations Seeking Funding:

CFAAC will continue to make grants through the Community Crisis Response Fund. Interested organizations should follow www.cfaac.org/community-crisis-response-fund.html-0 for more information or sign-up for CFAAC’s newsletter at cfaac.org. A direct email will be sent to all nonprofits on our distribution list when the next cycle of funding is available.

CFAAC’s Community Crisis Response Fund allows for funding priorities to shift according to the most critical needs in Anne Arundel County. All grants from CFAAC’s Community Crisis Response Fund will be made to IRS-qualified 501(c)(3) public charities; the fund is not able to provide grants directly to individuals.

