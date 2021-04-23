Come On In. The Annapolis Maritime Museum is Open Once Again!

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) will re-open to the public on April 24, 2021. The Museum closed on December 30, 2019 for extensive exhibit hall renovations. The state-of-the-art museum exhibits were completed in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening was delayed.

The brand-new exhibit, Our Changing Waterfront, allows visitors to the Museum to experience the Bay and our local history through interactive and immersive exhibit displays. The re-imagined exhibits cost nearly $1,000,000, the majority of which was paid for by individual donors. The Museum exhibits are divided into three thematic sections: Bay Health, Oyster Economy and History, and Annapolis Waters. Highlights include:

Two 500 gallon aquariums: “Bay Today & Yesterday” aquariums compare the environmental quality of the Bay today with a Chesapeake Bay of the 17 th Century.

Century. An interactive “Harry Potter” style book that explores the Bay watershed.

Touch screen table game that features oyster harvesting methods to cost, income, and Bay health sustainability.

Virtual reality boat where visitors can join a race mid-stream, jump onto a contemporary oyster boat, and slip across the Bay in a kayak.

“There’s nothing more stimulating than leaving a museum after having seen a great exhibition and we know that our inspiring new exhibits will not only provide high-tech, high-touch learning experiences but also deliver on the wonderful art of storytelling,” said Alice Estrada, President of the AMM.

AMM’s aim is to encourage everyone to cherish our maritime heritage and become lifelong stewards of the Chesapeake Bay. We must continue to support the current generation of people who love the Bay and to engage and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards and Bay savers.

And we got the word, the Summer Concert Series will return!

