City of Annapolis to Co-Host “Careers in the Union” Virtual Recruitment Event

The City of Annapolis and Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation (AAWDC) are partnering with five local unions to host a Careers in the Union: Information Session and Recruitment event. The virtual event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

“We are excited to partner with unions and AAWDC to bring this virtual recruitment event to our residents.” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Union training and apprenticeship programs prepare people in a structured way to ensure future success.”

Union representatives will provide residents an overview of available apprenticeships, requirements to start with different Unions, overall apprenticeship experience, expected salaries, and much more. Attendees will have an opportunity to talk with Union representatives from trades including bricklayers, elevator constructors, finishing trades, ironworkers, and plumbers.

“The construction industry provides great career opportunities for our residents with the average construction salary in the region being more than $81,000.” said Kirkland J. Murray, President and CEO of AAWDC. “Apprenticeship opportunities allow individuals to start a career and learn the skills needed to advance all while being employed in the industry.”

Residents interested in exploring career opportunities and connecting to apprenticeship opportunities with local unions are encouraged to attend the event and can register at bit.ly/careersintheunion.

