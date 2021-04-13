Chesapeake Life Center Offers Healing Walks With Grief Counselors



Chesapeake Life Center is offering safe opportunities to find a path for healing with walking groups for grievers in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

New on the calendar is a peaceful spring walk from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, around beautiful Lake Artemesia in Berwyn Heights in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Join one of the center’s bereavement counselors for this free and easy walk and reflect on this season of new beginnings and nature’s capacity to provide healing in times of grief.

In Anne Arundel County, grievers can join one of the center’s counselors for a monthly walking group. The group will meet at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis, Maryland, for easy walks suitable for most fitness levels. After, all will pause to share their experience and talk about ways to use the outdoors as a means of healing. The walks will take place on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon April 24, May 22 and June 26. The cost to participate in each walk is $10 to help with pavilion rental.

Content Continues Below

Per Center for Disease Control and Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties’ guidelines, the number of people allowed to participate in programs in person is limited to allow for physical distancing. Face masks must be worn at all times. Childcare is not provided, and children are not permitted in any of these groups.

Registration is required for all groups and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS