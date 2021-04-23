THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS PODCAST: Brews on the Wilma Lee, Mother’s Day Libations. Spring Beers.

| April 23, 2021, 01:34 PM

In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we were rained out of our picnic table, but talk about live events, Mother’s Day, sailing on the Wilma Lee, and a discussion about all the non-beer products that are filling the shelves of your local store!

And for you golfers out there… a new drink in a can is on the way… the Transfusion by Cutwater (vodka, ginger ale, and a splash of grape juice)…stay tuned!

As I said, we got rained out this month, but next month, fingers crossed, we are at a picnic table in person with cool beverages at hand!

It was fun. As always!

Have a listen!

