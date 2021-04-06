THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS POD: The Colonial Players Are LIVE Again With Maytag Virgin

| April 06, 2021, 01:49 PM

After a year of being dark, The Colonial Players are back on April 9th with the opening performance of Maytag Virgin!

We got a sneak peek in the newly modified theater as we spoke with Steve Tobin, the President of the Board of Directors for the all-volunteer company!

We talked about the changes to the building, about the changes to the theater, about the changes to the technology, and how they survived the year that was 2020!

Their first production in a year, Maytag Virgin, opens on April 9th and runs through the 25th for live audiences and streaming ones as well.  Pricing, appropriately enough, is $20.21 per ticket.

Local theater is SO important to our community; so make sure you are there to witness the return of The Colonial Players in person or virtually–your choice!

Oh, and for those wondering about A Chrritmas Carol?   IT’S ON!

Have a listen!

