Audrey Lee’s Work Featured at Pip Moyer Recreation Center

City of Annapolis Arts in Public Places Commission features has announced that Audrey Lee, a local artist, will have her artwork featured through the end of April at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center.

The solo exhibition titled, “Celebrate Annapolis” are all the places we love in Annapolis. Chick & Ruths, St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, Naval Academy Chapel and Pinkney Street to name a few. The show runs from March 1 through April 25th.

Audrey is skilled in many mediums and special techniques. She particularly enjoys working with watercolor and oil on canvas. Most of her paintings are inspired by photos that she and her husband have taken in the Annapolis area, on trips to Europe, and from their garden. She is passionate about the outdoors and finding fascinating scenes to paint using her creative talent.

“It gives me great pleasure to know that people are enjoying my artwork in their homes”

Audrey is a Fine Art graduate of Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, MD.

Audrey continues to refine her art skills under the guidance of Gay Shiles, of Shiles Studio where she has won several awards from her fellow artists.

Audrey is a member of the Annapolis Arts Alliance. She sells her work through area art shows, Gallery 57 West, private commissions and web based sales at audklee.com.

