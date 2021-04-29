ASO Live! 59th Season Concludes This Weekend With Nature and the Soul

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro José-Luis Novo concludes their season on May 1, with a performance featuring Wu Man, the world’s reigning pipa virtuoso. The pipa, sometimes called the Chinese lute, is a four-stringed instrument that has been around for 2,000 years. Wu Man, together with the ASO, will perform the “Concerto for String Orchestra and Pipa” by American Chinese composer Tan Dun.

The concerto is complimented by Johannes Brahms’ Serenade No. 1 and the welcome return of the ASO’s woodwind and brass sections, whom until recently have been prevented from performing indoors due to Covid safety protocols.

Serenade No. 1 was written when Brahms was still in his twenties and picks up on the tradition of serenades often conceived as outdoor pieces. Brahms was inspired by the pastoral surroundings of the provincial town in Northern Germany where he got his first professional job, noticeably evident in the pastoral mood with “bagpipelike” gestures at the start of the piece and the hunting evocation in the last movement.

“We are delighted to culminate this unprecedented season with so much hope and joy,” said Maestro Novo. “Pandemic conditions finally allow us to reunite with our woodwind and brass musicians in a performance highlighting the healing power of nature and music as well as the contributions of Asian culture and women in classical music. It is a fitting celebration for a season we will long remember.”

The ASO Live! Season Finale: Nature and the Soul will be live streamed from the Music Center at Strathmore at 8 PM, EDT, on Saturday, May 1, 2021. A single household viewing ticket for this concert is $49. Guests will receive a link for the performance via email. Tickets are available at www.SymphonyPlus.org or the box office at 410.263.0907.

Those who previously purchased an All-Access Household Pass for the current season can view this performance (ASO Live!), replay (ASO RePlay) and pre-concert talk with Dr. Rachel Franklin (ASO Chats) via their account. Information on the All-Access Household Pass for the 2021-22 season coming soon.

About the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra

Now wrapping up its 59th season, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is led by renowned Music Director José-Luis Novo and features 70 professional musicians who perform a variety of symphonic concerts for over 30,000 people of all ages every year. Additionally, the non-profit organization provides educational programs through its partnerships with local schools, as well as other community outreach efforts. The Annapolis Symphony Academy is an integral part of the Symphony’s educational programs. The Academy identifies and nurtures musical talent in children and youth in an environment of excellence that values and promotes diversity.

Major funding for the Annapolis Symphony is generously provided by Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, and Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra. The Symphony’s residency at Maryland Hall is made possible in part by a generous grant from Laird Lott and Linda Gooden.

