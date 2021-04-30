April 30, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Knife Pulled on Sheriff. No Masks in AACo. High School Graduation Schedules

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A Hanover man pulled a knife on Deputy Sheriff and now facing attempted murder charges, Pittman and Buckley go along with Hogan and lift the outdoor masking restriction. State Health Department makes some familiar appointments. We have the high school graduation schedule. And a bunch of events including the Annapolis Symphony, Eisenhower Golf Course, May Day, and First Sunday Arts Festival!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 30th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, just like that–April 2021 is history! Wow! OK, the faster we get into this the closer we all are to what looks like a great weekend! So hang on, here we go!

On Wednesday night, Anne Arundel County Sheriffs were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a man in the 1600 block of Durham Court in Hanover. He was wanted on an assault charge. They knocked on the door, and his family said that he was in an upstairs bedroom. They went up and the 23-year-old suspect began yelling at them and ultimately pulled out a sheathed knife and began to unsheath it. The deputies deployed a taser which disabled him and he was arrested, taken to the hospital for treatment, and then processed and brought to jail. So, now on top of the assault warrant, the suspect is looking at charges for attempted 1st-degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder, 1st, and 2nd-degree assault, resisting arrest, and failure to follow a lawful order. While unfortunate, I am glad that our law enforcement officers in the County are generally very level-headed and understand how to resolve issues without deadly force.

A day after Governor Hogan relaxed the mask mandate….County Executive Pittman and Mayor Buckley both said–yeah me too. However, both cautioned us to continue to be careful and to mask up and distance as needed. Health Officer Dr. Kalyanaraman said that fully vaccinated people can engage in more outdoor activities without a mask, but the non-vaccinated should continue to mask up in most situations. Remember this is only for outdoors–indoor mask restrictions are still in place statewide. And all of the State-run mass vax centers are now on a direct appointment basis or walk up–but there will be a wait most likely.

Some moves at the State Health Department and Anne Arundel has a seat at the table. State Secretary of Health, Dennis Schrader has named Dr. Jinlene Chan as Deputy Secretary for Health Services. This is the position held by Fran Phillips who retired last year. Chan had been acting in the interim. Both Chan and Phillips are former Anne Arundel County Health Officers. And in another appointment, former County Executive Steve Schuh was named Deputy Secretary for Health Care Financing and Medicaid. In life before politics, Schuh worked in finance specializing in corporate health care finance…so I think these are two really good appointments!

Sliding into schools–the schedule for graduations for the 12 county high schools has been announced. June 7th through the 10th and all ceremonies will be at Crofton High School Stadium. Students will only get 2 guest tickets and one parking pass–so carpool it. There will be three graduations each day at 10 am, 330 pm, and 730 pm. Timed to avoid disrupting teaching at the new school. Anyhow…

June 7–Meade, Northeast and South River

June 8–Arundel, Chesapeake, Broadneck

June 9–Severna Park, Southern, and North County

June 10–Old Mill, Glen Burnie, and Annapolis

The schools have June 11 and 12 on the books as well in case there is inclement weather on any of the planned days!

And as it is Friday, here are some events to consider–remember them? That’s when people go out in public and have fun, laugh, and smile. Anyhow….The Annapolis Symphony is holding their final performance and this one is also virtual tomorrow. You can get tickets and watch it at home–head to symphonyplus.org. Also tomorrow, it is the grand re-opening of the Eisenhower Golf Course…rebranded the Preserve at Eisenhower Golf Course because that sounds more high brow. The course has been closed for several years and they are hosting a ribbon-cutting later today and it looks incredible, you can reserve tee times at this ridiculously long URL so bookmark it… thepreserveateisenhower.com And also tomorrow–all day long it is May Day in Annapolis. One of the most beautiful days of the year, so make time to stroll the business and residential streets and see the amazing floral creations everyone puts out on their doors and stoops! And if that was not enough…. Sunday is the return of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership’s First Sunday Arts Festival. The first block of West Street and a little bit of Calvert Street and Peoples Park will be filled with spaced-out vendors and artisans, 11am to 5pm. And by spaced-out vendors..I mean physically—not like they are there doing shrooms or anything!

And finally, a quick reminder about tomorrow’s Local Business Spotlight …. I literally got hungry editing it, but we spoke with Mack Lewnes from Lewnes Steak House and that was fascinating so make sure you catch that one. Like all of our Local Business Spotlights…it drops at noon on Saturday.

OK, that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to give us a follow!

It’s Friday, so I’m just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, wash your hands and I’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young is here with your locally forecast weather report. He’s coming up in about 60 seconds, but first–you know the drill– Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services.

