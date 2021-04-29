April 29, 2021 | Daily News Brief | No Masks Outside. Libraries Rock. A Mother’s Day Cruise. Naked Gardening?

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Governor Hogan lifted the outdoor mask mandate and restrictions on outdoor dining. County Executive Pittman is thinking about it. The libraries are hosting vaccine clinics. There are a plethora of vaccines at the Pip Moyer Rec Center today, just walk up and get your Moderna shot, 10 am to 2 pm. Watermark has the perfect Mother's Day gift on the Catherine Marie. Live music is returning to Merriweather Post Pavilion. And we are not one of the best places for naked gardening, but we're not the worst either!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 29th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Where the hell did April go? I swear it was just March! But boy the bi-polar Maryland weather really kicked in yesterday didn’t it? But I got a nice ride downtown to catch the Governor’s press conference in person and to talk to Lisa from Rasa Juice Shop for an upcoming Local Business Spotlight. And here we are in the home stretch, so let’s go.

About that press conference with Governor Hogan..first of all, the ASL interpreter completely stole the show. But the Governor’s message was not terribly surprising based n the CDC recommendations from the day before yesterday. Outdoor mask mandate is no more except for large ticketed events and indoors at businesses. And all restrictions on outdoor dining will end on Saturday. And as we did earlier, the Governor and County Executive go back and forth..the official word from County Executive Pittman is. “we’ll see”. So Anne Arundel still has the restrictions in place, but the capacity restrictions are lifted. Hogan also said that beginning Saturday, no pre-registration will be needed for any of the vaccine sites operated by the state. You can sign up for an appointment if you like or just walk or drive up and get your vaccine. And last night, I got a call from the City of Annapolis and they have more vaccines than appointments for today’s clinic at the Pip Moyer Rec Center. So, if you need the Moderna vaccine (first or second shot), head over to the Pip Moyer Rec Center between 10 am and 2 pm to get poked.

And vaccine-related, this made me smile. Is there NOTHING the library can’t do? The Anne Arundel County Public Libraries are doing double duty as vaccination sites. They’ve done it at the Annapolis Library, Brooklyn Park Library, and upcoming ones include May 1st at the Severn Library, May 25th at the Annapolis Mall Library, and back at Brooklyn Park on May 25th. I tell you, whoever hired Skip Auld as the CEO did a hell of a job. Today’s libraries are just incredible.

Mother’s Day is coming up on May 9th and Watermark has a great gift for mom. A cruise on the Catherine Marie.. this is their luxury yacht…no Harbor Queen for mom…and no offense to the Harbor Queen because I love her, but the 90-minute cruise will include a charcuterie box a momosa (see what they did there), and live entertainment. A table for 2 is only $150 and you can do the math for tables of 4 and 6; but the catch is that they need to have all reservations in by May 3rd to arrange the catering! So, if this has your mom’s name written all over it—head to cruisesonthebay.com and reserve your table.

Another happy post. Live music is coming back to Merriweather Post Pavilion! It kicks off on July 2nd and 3rd with the M3 Rock Festival featuring Kix and Night Ranger. Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick (yeah, imma be there) on August 11th. DMB on August 21st. Hall and Oates on September 18th. And a whole bunch more. So all I can say is yes!

And some sad news to wrap up. Well perhaps sad to some, but happy to others. Nowhere in Maryland ranked high enough to make Lawn Starter’s list of best towns for naked gardening. The top billing went to Miami. But we also didn’t make the list of the worst towns…the worst…Lincoln, Nebraska. So, Anne Arundel, we have our work cut out for us in the next year!

