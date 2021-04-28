April 28, 2021 | Daily News Brief | No Gathering Limits. 9 DUI Convictions. School Rankings. Vax Access

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…An 8-time convicted DUI offender did it again and was sentenced to 10-years in prison. County Executive Pittman eliminated all gathering restrictions in the County but encouraged continued mask use and distancing. He also filed a suit against fossil fuel companies for climate change costs. And another Republican may be challenging him in 2020. The State Board of Education said all schools will have a 5-day in-person option for next year. US News and World Report ranked our high schools and the first Anne Arundel school came in at #12 for the State–Chesapeake Science Point. And finally, there are three no-appointment needed drive-in vax centers in Maryland now, and all of the State-run mass vax centers are now accepting no-appointment walk-ups. Whew!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

We have a lot going on this morning, so I am not wasting anyone’s time, so let’s get into it!

This is mind-numbing. Todd Allen Beeker of Pasadena was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a DUI accident that permanently disabled a 29-year-old. It happened back n May of 2020 at Ft. Smallwood and Elizabeth Roads in Pasadena. Beeker crossed the double yellow line and hit him head-on, and had a .30 blood alcohol level. Now here’s the mind-numbing part of this, Beeker had previously been CONVICTED of DUI before….not once, not twice, but EIGHT times. I’m sorry, I am all about giving someone a second chance, but this is something that the judiciary in Maryland needs to look into. Eight times!

Yesterday at 5 pm, all social gathering restrictions were lifted by order of County Executive Pittman. Citing the good news on the COVID front with a current case rate of 19 per 100,000 residents. However, both he and the Health Officer are recommending people continue to wear masks and social distance–and to muddy the water some more, the CDC said vaccinated people can go outside without masks. Kinda confusing to me, I recall when the County was not happy with opening schools unless the case rate was under 15. I guess that’s why those guys are paid the big bucks. Oh, and Governor Hogan has a press conference at 4 today, so stay tuned!

And in more Pittman news, he is following the lead of Annapolis Mayor Buckley and has filed a suit against 12 fossil fuel companies in Anne Arundel Circuit Court. Ostensibly this to reimburse the County for costs associated with dealing with climate change. While there is no amount attached to it, they are seeking compensatory and punitive damages among other claims. Phil Goldberg , the General Council of the Manufacturers Accountability Project said “we share Anne Arundel County’s commitment to the environment, but we should be fighting climate change instead of each other. Americans want smart policy, not a trial-driven litigation campaign that’s more about making money and political scapegoating than real change.” Boom!

And a final Pittman piece, Brian Griffiths over at The Duckpin.com sniffed this out. But it looks like the owner of a packaging company in Elkridge that lives in Annapolis is considering a run for Pittman’s office in 2022. Marwan Moheyeldien apparently has GOP operative Mac Love, making calls on his behalf. If he jumps in, that pool may be crowded–the names we know are Chris Jahn and Herb McMillan, the ones we are pretty sure of are Jessica Haire and Sid Saab, and Moheyeldien would make it a 5-way Republican primary race! 2022 will be interesting!

Yesterday afternoon, the Maryland State Board of Education approved a resolution mandating that all schools in the state offer a full-time, 5-day a week program in the fall and beyond. They did say, if the COVID situation changes, obviously they’d reconsider. Governor Hogan agrees, saying “The science supports getting our children back into school for in-person learning, and every student in Maryland should have that opportunity right now.” Predictably, the Maryland State Education Association is not pleased saying the resolution was not released in advance and the process was not transparent. Here in Anne Arundel County, as we mentioned last week, the school is planning on offering an in-person option along with a purely virtual option–but the details are still working themselves out!

And US News and World Report just released their list of top high schools in the nation broken down by state. Here in Maryland, Eastern Technical High in Baltimore County took the top spot, predictably Howard County dominated the remaining top spots…the first Anne Arundel County school to rank was Chesapeake Science Point at #12, followed by South River at #15, Broadneck at #19, and bringing up the rear for a change was Severna Park at #21.

And wrapping up with some good news on the vaccine front. Apparently, Maryland has a lot of them. Six Flags, Regency Furniture Stadium, are all offering no-appointment, drive-through vaccinations with the Pfizer vaccine. Walk-up with no appointment needed will be available at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore Convention Center, the Greenbelt Metro Station, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, and Hagerstown Premium Outlets. They all have the Pfizer vaccine except the Navy stadium that has Moderna. And if you need your second shot–you can go to any of them. Locally today…the O’Malley Senior Center at 1270 Odenton Road in Odenton is accepting no-appointment walk-ups today from 830 am to 11 am and again from 1230pm to 300pm. This one will be stocked with Moderna! So good vaccine news for all!

