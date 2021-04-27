April 27, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Hit and Run Tractor Trailer. Key School Face Palm. Hogan’s New Digs.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Maryland State Police are looking for a hit-and-run tractor-trailer that struck a patrol car in Annapolis. The Key School’ Annapolis Book Festival had an embarrassing glitch when their deaf and blind author speaking on accessibility for the disabled, had no captioning for her discussion. The finalists are in for the soon-to-be-renamed George Fox Middle School. Governor Hogan has bought a new home in Davidsonville. And the Lifeline100 is back!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

No light-hearted witty banter to start this morning–just not feeling it so let’s get started.

A close call for a Maryland State Police Trooper early Monday morning! It happened on Westbound Route 50 just before the Ritchie Highway exit on the Broadneck peninsula. The trooper was wrapping up a traffic stop and standing on the passenger side of the vehicle when a white Volvo tractor-trailer struck the patrol car which was parked, with lights activated and all. The truck did. not top and police are looking for it. It should have damage to the passenger side cab and be missing a step rail. If anyone has any info, 410-267-5800 is the MSP barracks here in Annapolis.

Talk about not reading the room. The Key School invited an author, Haben Girma, to talk about her book entitled “Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law”. Well, as the title says, she is a lawyer, she is deaf, and she is blind. And her area of practice is accessibility. Shortly before she and another disability attorney were set to go on, they asked about captioning for the deaf people. Key School. according to Girma, said they can’t do that. Dumbfounded, she went on with the show, but blasted them to her very significant social media followers. You can see the video on EyeOnAnnapolis.net but she captioned it like a bad joke … Two accessibility lawyers walk into a festival to talk about accessibility and there is no captioning. I guess this is the appropriate time to use the facepalm emoji. We did reach out to Key School and heard from them last night with a statement saying that they are deeply sorry they had to confront accessibility issues at the Annapolis Book Festival. It was our understanding during the planning of the festival that there would be closed captioning for all of the panels. Unfortunately, that was not the case. With advice from Ms. Girma and moderator Ms. Feingold, we were able to adjust the panel presentation to a Zoom platform and utilize closed captioning through its service; however, as we are learning, not all closed captioning services provide error-free transcription. Moving forward we will be more discerning about the capabilities of companies we partner with and more deliberate in our conversations with our authors.

In the public school realm, there was no clear-cut favorite for a new name for the George Fox Middle School. So they used their formula and now have a list of 11 finalists that their stakeholders can vote upon. Northeast Middle School. Stoney Creek Middle School, Green Haven Middle School, Pasadena Middle School–which a really bad idea to name a school that can be abbreviated PMS, Havenwood Middle School, Fox Middle School, in a brilliant marketing move from an Annapolis restaurant… Fox Den Middle School, The Middle School, Malcolm X Middle School, Sunset Middle School, and Two Rivers Middle School. This round goes from 9 am today through 5 pm Friday and the top vote-getter will be sent to the Board for consideration and possible adoption. Me? I still think Schooley McSchool Middle School would be a good one!

Melody Simmons from The Baltimore Business Journal broke a story yesterday and it looks like Governor Larry Hogan is planning to move out of his current public housing. Apparently, in January the Hogans plunked down $1.1 million in cash for a 5600 sf home on 6 acres in Davidsonville. The home has 5 bedrooms, a four-car garage, heated floors (honestly in the winter..probably worth the $1.1 million alone), a circular drive, and a fountain. So good on the Hogans–now we will have 3 of the 4 living former governors living in Anne Arundel County–Glendenning and Ehrlich both live in Annapolis.

And finally, this announcement made me happy. The Lifeline 100 is back. This is the century bike ride put on by the county rec and parks, the police department, and Bike AAA in October. Last year it was covid-canceled, but this year it is back and I am looking to ride it again. Now, don’t think I am crazy, I do not do the 100 or 65-mile options–mainly because the roads in this county scare the hell out of me; but I will be doing the 45 mile which is all trail. There are 30 and 15-mile options as well. Discounted tickets are available at lifeline100.com and that is the number 100.

OK, that does wrap up the news for us today, a huge thank you to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

