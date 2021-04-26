April 26, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Watergate Fire. Odenton Scouts. Summer Concerts. Bridge Run.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Annapolis Fire Department made quick work of an apartment fire. County schools are trying to get more kids in the classrooms. Troop 769 has SIX new Eagle Scouts. Summer Concert Series is back at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Eastport A Rockin is too..but a little later. The .05K Bridge Run will be virtual this year. County Recreation and Parks need your opinion. Some bonus pod updates!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, April 26th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you had a great weekend. The weather cooperated for the most part–I helped my Leadership Anne Arundel class work on some community gardens at Eastport Terrace on Saturday, got a chance to grab a great dinner at Pirates Cove and catch Ray Weaver strumming away and breakfast at a new fave of mine–URBurger in Edgewater. But alas the weekend is gone and here we are…Monday. So, let’s dive right in!

On Friday afternoon, thanks to the Annapolis Fire Department’s quick action, a major incident was averted. Shortly after noon, they got a call for a structure fire at the Watergate Pointe Apartments. A fire in a first-floor furnace being fed by natural gas was discovered and quickly extinguished. All residents were evacuated and one resident was displaced. There was a minor burn injury to a resident’s hand, but they declined treatment. The fire department estimates that the fire caused $50,000 in damage.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools are in the process of trying to figure out how to get more students in the classrooms this year. It’s a tough juggling act with expanding COVID cases in the school. Since starting back up, there have been 382 cases … students, faculty, and staff…and currently there are 98. In a recent survey sent to parents they are asking the hybrid kids if they want to expand from 2 days in school to 4, and the fully virtual kids if they want to move into a hybrid model. And last week, we learned that for next year (September 2021) that the schools are beginning to explore two models– fully virtual and fully in-person. Stay tuned, constantly evolving.

Congrats to Boy Scout Troop 769 in Odenton. On April 17th they held a Court of Honor and awarded the rank of Eagle Scout to …get this.. six of their Scouts. That is a phenomenal accomplishment for a Troop. County Councilman Andrew Pruski and Delegate Mike Malone, both Eagle Scouts themselves, were on hand. Congrats to Keith Verdin, Justin Cuozzo, Neil Gulmert, Nate Hohensee, Joshua Haley, and Drew Mourog. Well done men! If you want to check out their specific projects, we have them listed on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Here is some scoop for you. While we were at the muckety muck grand reopening of the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park on Friday–and again, really–get in and check that out–we have photos up from Friday so at least check them out… but we heard that barring any crazy COVID setback, the Summer Concert Series will be back for 2021. So stay tuned for some tunes come the end of May! And speaking of tunes– Eastport A Rockin would have been on June 19, but that won’t be happening. BUT… save September 18th… because that is the rescheduled date! And stay tuned for that as well!

One more Eastport story.. the famed .05K bridge run will also take place this year, but not in person! It IS a fundraiser and while I never thought they could make it less strenuous, they figured a way. Register for $20 and get a truly limited edition T-Shirt, film yourself running a .05K in some manner, include your pets, family, neighbors, up to you. Send them the video and join the online party at .. .when else?? the crack of noon on May 8th for the Facebook online judging for prized for a whole bunch of categories. ALL of the deets are at themre.org/bridgerun all one word

In 2020, we descended on the County Parks in droves–attendance was up 70 some percent, and we do have a GREAT park system in Anne Arundel County. And they want to know how to make it better. There is a short survey asking what you want to see in the Rec and Parks in Anne Arundel. We pinned a post to the front page at EyeOnAnnapolis.net just open the story, and click the big red button that says take the survey. Your voice matters and I know all our friends at Rec and Parks appreciate it!

Finally–did you catch the FASTSIGNS Annapolis local business spotlight episode on Saturday. I was shocked at how much they do and are capable of doing. Up next, yumm, Lewnes steak house! We are also going to have a bonus podcast on the Herndon Climb and will be talking to the authors of a new book about some of the Herndon stories over the years!

OK, that’s it, but first a quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Monday, so of course, we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report; and like always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

George, Ann, and all the rest are coming up in just about sixty seconds!

