April 23, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Vaccine SNAFU at Ft. Meade. May Day. AAEDC’s IVP Graduation. Maritime Museum Correction

Today…Vaccine SNAFU at Ft. Meade–they didn’t store it right and 800 doses need to be re-done. The Downtown Annapolis Partnership and Annapolis Arts District are kicking May Day up a few notches. The AAEDC’s IVP Program just graduated their first ten businesses–congrats! A correction to the Annapolis Maritime Museum grand re-opening–it is not today, but tomorrow–but still go…and get a membership–so worth it! Reminder to listen to our Local Business Spotlights that drop at noon on Saturdays–up this week Fast Signs of Annapolis!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 23rd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yeah baby, it’s the weekend! And the more we dawdle here, the further away it seems so let’s get into it!

And as yesterday’s news had some good COVID news..today…not so much. It seems that the vaccinators up at Ft. Meade were not storing 80 vials of the Moderna vaccine at the right temperature and now 800 doses may be compromised. Now there is no risk–other than the need for a third shot to make sure you have all the anti-COVID juice. But if you received the Moderna Vaccine at the McGill Training Center between April 7th and 12th…you can expect a call — or you can call 410-212-4086

I told you about May Day coming up on May 1st. But, the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and the Annapolis Arts District are kicking it up a notch this year. OK, we have the flower baskets on businesses and residences, but this year, there will be 16 paper flower sculptures between the circles–Westgate and Church to check out. There are some prizes up for grabs too-gift cards. Take photos on May Day and use the hashtag #MayDayOnWestSt (street is abbreviated) and you might win. And…this is cool…Craig and Lisa from Urban Eventours will be taking 4 first ladies around town to see the beauty– First Lady of Maryland Yumi Hogan, Anne Arundel County First Lady Erin Pittman, Annapolis First Lady Julie Buckley, and the USNA First Lady– Joanne Buck, the wife of Superintendent VADM Buck. Very cool. But it is on a Saturday this year, so go see the flowers and eat and shop local… I already put an order in for great weather with George Young.

A looong time ago we told you about the IVP program… Inclusive Ventures Program to help minority businesses in the county thrive. It was intense mentoring and coaching over 7 weeks at no cost to the business. In the end, they have the knowledge and a $5000 grant from the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation to help them out! So Congrats to Alieu Kamara with Amara Tech IT Solutions, Sandra Torres from Cake Artista, Eugenia Harris from Calming Mind Massage, Victoria Buggs from the Center for Health Educators and Safety Specialists, Hiromi Fueoka from Kyori Dental Labs, Joseph Misero from Miss Plums Farm Stand, Andrea Moragues from Muralizeit Interiors, Jeanette Kreuzburg from Soloday Marketing and Development–with who we have an upcoming Local Business Brief podcast, Liliane Badawu from the Braiding Place, and Lyle Williams from Tunnel Vision. Congrats to all and I look forward to hearing your success stories..and hey if you know any of these guys..put them in touch and let’s do a Local Business Spotlight.

A small correction from yesterday. The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park grand re-opening today… yeah, that’s a private affair for muckety mucks. The real event is on SATURDAY from 10-3 and then regular hours–but again, 2 500 gallon aquariums, holograms, VR, a Harry Potter Style Book, and More. And on Saturday they will be having a band and dockside tours of the Wilma Lee–their skipjack. Admission is $7, $5 for military, seniors and kids 3-12. And free for members–you really ought to be one…and tikes under 3. More details and images and all at EyeOnAnnapolis.net or AMaritime.org

And finally, tomorrow’s Local Business Spotlight will be with Leigh Rand of Fast Signs of Annapolis–and like me, you will be surprised at all they are into and all of their capabilities. Like all of our Local Business Spotlights…it drops at noon on Saturday.

