April 22, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Graduations at Crofton HS. More Walk-Up Vaccines. Maritime Museum Grand Re-Opening!

Anne Arundel County Public Schools have decided to hold all high school graduations at the new Crofton High School stadium. Governor Hogan announced a public relations program to make sure all Marylanders get vaccinated. He also expanded walk-up vaccinations. The Infield Fest at the Preakness will go on–in an odd way. And the Annapolis Maritime Museum is getting ready to re-open with a brand new exhibit!

Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Some better news for the class of 2021. The public schools figured out a solution to “where do we hold graduations” dilemma. And the answer is the brand spanking new Crofton High School stadium! Ceremonies for all schools will be held there beginning June 7th with several being held each day. The catch–each senior only gets two tickets to graduation…. so seniors, you may have some choices to make. They are still working out the details on parking and they will have some rain dates in case of inclement weather. Students should look for more info from their schools as this all gets sorted out!

Governor Hogan took to the airways again yesterday to say the state has administered 4 million shots. He also announced a new PR campaign called “No Arm Left Behind” which will include direct outreach to seniors, college students, and major employers in the state. They will be expanding the call centers and creating a new PSA featuring Maryland physicians encouraging people to get vaccinated. He also announced that walk-up vaccinations will be expanded including here in Annapolis at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. And finally, he is expanding the mobile vaccination clinics which will go to areas that are not easily served by a mass vax center. So some good news on the COVID front.

We told you a few weeks ago that the Preakness will be running on its usual non-COVID date–May 15th. The Infield fest as we knew it was to be canceled, but they were going to do SOMETHING. Well…here it is. 2 Chainz, Jack Harlow, and DJ D-Nice will entertain a socially distanced crowd. They will have seated pods of up to 8 people per pod spaced out in the infield. The first rows will be reserved for frontline workers and first responders. Tickets are on sale now, but they are pricy– $45 to $350 per person depending on where you sit!

And finally, as we wrap it up. Looking at the weather for the weekend it looks a little soggy… so if you want to see something amazing.. head to the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s campus on 2nd Street. They are having a grand re-opening and launch of their new exhibit…it looks fantastic and is SO educational and fun. It was ready to go last June, but COVID said no. I got a sneak peek at it in September and this will WOW you. Definitely, a must-see as soon as you can!

