April 21, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Bay Bridge Accident. Boater Sentenced. May Day.

Today…A head-on crash on the Bay Bridge kills one. A boater is sentenced for manslaughter. MDE sues firm for Pasadena runoff. The Water Taxi is back in action. It’s almost May Day and the City has something to say. And Dinner Under The Stars returns tonight!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday I had lunch with the folks at the Rams Head On Stage AT Rams Head and I have to say it is great to start talking again about guest podcasts with artists coming to town.. so stay tuned. And we still need to figure out if we can work on some free tickets for you all! OK, it’s hump day, so let’s go.

A terrible 4-vehicle accident on the Bay Bridge yesterday afternoon left one dead. Full details have not been released just yet, but just before 3 pm, crews were called for a multi-vehicle head-on crash on the bridge with one person trapped. The span was accommodating 2-way traffic. Trooper 1, a helicopter from Maryland State Police was called to the scene to transport injured victims and we know that at 4 pm there was at least one fatality. The westbound span was closed for 2 hours and one lane had opened by 530pm and all lanes were open by 6 pm. Be sure to check back with EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later for more details

The Maryland Department of the Environment files a $2.1 million dollar suit against a Columbia company — Ecology Services and their facility in Pasadena. MDE alleges they did nothing to resolve an issue of polluted runoff that drained into the Magothy. They signed a consent order to correct it but MDE says they inspected 4 times and it was not. They are seeking $10,000 for each of those days AND they also found that they did not have a permit to operate from Jan to August of 2020 and they also want $10,000 for each of the 213 days when they did not have a permit.

A Crownsville man will be spending the next 18 months in jail for manslaughter in the death of a friend. Thomas Coale Sr and his friend George Jaeger were drinking at Buffalo Wild Wings back on May 6th of 2019 and decided to go for a boat ride from Liberty Marina on the South River. At some point, Jaeger went to urinate off the boat and somehow fell in. Coale left his friend, returned to the marina, actually left the marina and returned and then called the police. Jaeger was pulled from the South River alive but did not survive. Coale had a blood alcohol content of .11. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years with all but 18 months suspended. Since he had not served any time in jail prior to sentencing, he was immediately taken to jail.

And in some better boating news. Not only are the Schooners Woodwind and the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s Wilma Lee sailing our waters–the water taxis are back. Watermark has announced that the taxis are running on weekends only for now– Fridays from 330pm to 11 pm, Saturdays from 9 am to 11 pm, and Sundays from 9 am to 9pm. Spa Creek, Back Creek, Mooring Field, Cross Harbor, etc. Fares range from $4 to $9 and the best way to handle it is to download an app called Where In Annapolis and you can pay right there contactlessly. It’s easy I used it all last summer! If you have a marine radio–Channel 68 to hail them. If you want to call. 410-263-0033 will connect you with dispatch!

It is almost May, and that means May Day in Annapolis. Last year it was basically canceled and it was a miserable rainy day, but it IS one of the most beautiful days in Annapolis all year– and to tell us a bit about it, here is Mitchelle Stephenson from the City…

[CLIP]

OK let’s keep the good news rolling. Tonight, the return of Dinner Under The Stars! Inner West Street–reservations are probably the best way, but you can try a walk-up. And I have to say, in my 25 years in Annapolis, this whole Dinner Under The Stars thing is THE best idea this City has had… hands down. Better than a wrong way bike lane. As that meme says– change my mind!

OK, that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to follow us.

