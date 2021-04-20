April 20, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Attempted Abduction. Graduations to be Shuffled. Tribune Back Again With Alden.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A woman narrowly escaped being abducted at gunpoint at an area hotel. A man was caught with a loaded gun at BWI. Graduations will not be able to be held at Live! Casino and Hotel. The saviors of Tribune Publishing have hut a major roadblock. Governor Hogan moving 3000 state employees to downtown Baltimore.

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I really wish Maryland weather would get its act together. Yesterday was so bi-polar–cold and cloudy in the morning, sunny mid-day, and cold and cloudy again by afternoon. But hey, a friend up in Herald Harbor said she has cicada holes in her yard–they’re coming…and so is today’s news and weather so let’s get into it.

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for two unidentified black men who nearly abducted a woman on Saturday night. At about 1130pm, the woman was getting stuff from her car at the Courtyard by Marriott on West Nursery Road. She was approached by two males in a car, one pointed a gun at her and demanded money, cards and car keys. The other suspect grabbed her and said she was going with them. She was able to break free and run into the hotel and the suspects escaped. Police are investigating and if anyone has any info– 410-222-6135

An idiot was arrested at BWI on Sunday! A Cockeysville man was unaware of the loaded 9 mm handgun that was packed in his carry-on bag. When stopped at security, he said he forgot. He missed the flight and now faces some stiff fines after being released. And for those keeping counts, this was the sixth gun found this year at BWI.

The hits keep coming for kids. First proms were canceled and now, it looks like the planned graduations are being canceled as well. Due to a conflict with the health department’s vaccine distribution, the schools are not going to be able to use the event center at Live Hotel and Casino. Dr. Arlotto said in a letter that they are looking at alternatives and will do all he can to ensure the “greatest possible experience” for graduating seniors. He did say that attendance will be significantly reduced, so hold off on inviting the extended family.

It looks like the white knights that were riding in to save Tribune Publishing …. and subsequently the Baltimore Sun and our own Capital. The man with most of the money bailed over the weekend according to the New York Times and that left Stewart Bainum about $580 million short. He still says he can find people to come up with the money, but it seems the Board does not feel confident and has recommended for the second time to accept the Alden Capital offer that amounts to $633 million. Man if these guys get it, I hope they don’t screw with the Cap and the Sun like they have elsewhere!

And Governor Hogan is giving Baltimore a helping hand. He announced yesterday that he will relocate more than 3000 state employees to Baltimore’s Central Business District. The largest departments affected are the Maryland Health Department and the Department of Human Services. The guv said the move will cost about $50 million. Man the money is flying around in this pandemic!

Stay tuned a bit later today for the beercast with Katcef Brothers that will release … and I am guessing that Mayor Buckley will not be doing a podcast– this administration does this often…they call and ask, and then ghost me. So, I a used to it. Sheesh It’s almost like we’re dating!

