April 19, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Glen Burnie Shootings. Market Space Closure. Poet Laureate. Money for Non-Profits!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

Today…Police are looking into two separate shootings in the same Glen Burnie neighborhood. Restaurants in Annapolis want to close off Market Space semi-permanently. A virtual union career fair scheduled for tomorrow. A new Poet Laureate for Annapolis. A candidate emerged for Ward 4. There is $1.9 million available to County non-profits. Dinner Under The Stars starts up this week and the First Sunday Arts Festival starts up on May 2nd.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, April 19th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It was a pretty spectacular weekend–the weather cooperated, the Bay Bridge Boat Show was a resounding success, I had a blast at the Hotel Charlie pop-up at the Annapolis Town Center and just enjoyed the sunshine yesterday! But here we are—Monday, and we have a lot. So, let’s dive right in!

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating two shootings in Glen Burnie that happened within blocks of each other within two hours of each other. The first happened just after midnight on Saturday in the 200 block of Polk Drive. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and two nearby homes had been shot. The victim was sent to shock-trauma with non-life threatening injuries and police have no suspects here. And while they were investigating that shooting, they heard shots nearby. They made their way to the 6400 block of Freedom Drive and found a residence with a rear sliding door which had been shot. Video footage gave them a description of a suspect and while they were still there, another call came for a destruction of an automobile nearby and a suspect matching the description. They arrived and arrested a 16 year old Glen Burnie teen who did have a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Police have not said if the arrested teen is a suspect in the first incident and for now, they are treating them as separate. But, they are asking anyone with info to call them at 410-222-6135.

This is a cool idea. The restaurants around Market Space in Annapolis– Middleton, McGarvey’s Iron Rooster, Fed House, Harvest Wood Grill and the Market House are proposing keeping Market Space closed to traffic and installing a modular decking system and cloth coverings to allow use in inclement weather. This comes on the heels of the success of the outside dining during COVID and the concern about the hit to business when City Dock is reconstructed, So this is a semi-permanent solution and to be honest, I dig it. Check out the plans at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

There’s a virtual career fair sponsored by the City of Annapolis and the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp called “Careers in the Union.” It is 4pm to 6pm tomorrow and you can register for it at bit.ly/careersintheunion

Annapolis Mayor Buckley has named a new Poet Laureate for the City. This is the second one he has named during his term and this time, the honor goes to Annapolis High teacher Maggie Benshaw. Benshaw put her name in the hat and she was reviewed by the Art in Public Places Commission and her name forwarded to the Mayor who made it official. She will be officially in on April 26th at the City Council Meeting where she will receive a special citation. Hey… I can do poetry Mr. Mayor… there once was a man from Nantucket….

The City elections this year will be interesting and it seems we are going to have a lot of new faces and contested races. On Saturday, Toni Strong Pratt announced she is running for Ward 4 Alderwoman. She lost a primary to incumbent Sheila Finlayson last time around by 17 votes and mounted a strong (but unsuccessful) write in campaign. I’m looking forward to talking to all the candidates and getting their information out to you all so stay tuned!

If you are a non-profit in the County, get ready because as the Wayans brothers used to say on In Living Color, there is …

[CLIP]

coming your way. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has given the County $1.9 million to dole out. Applications will open on May 10th so there is some time and the info will all be available at the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp website– aaedc.org Basically, you need to have been impacted by COVID, do good for residents of the county, be based in the County, have at least one W-2 employee, and provide some financial info. They will prioritize non-profits that have not received any of the other grants, but this is a big chunk of change so go get it!

And in the continuing saga of we are opening up again… Dinner under the Stars on West Street kicks off the 2021 season on Wednesday–as always reservations are suggested, not required and the participating places are Rams Head Tavern, Stan and Joes, Luna Blu, Tsunami, 49 West, and slightly detached but in the mix..Level. And speaking of stuff happening on West Street– The First Sunday Arts Festival will kick off for the 20th year on May 2. With COVID, for now it will be scaled back a bit like last year, but once again, this is so encouraging that things are happening again–please keep the masks on and keep your distance so we can put COVID in the rear view mirror. And speaking of keeping distances–I heard that the City and County may be reducing the distance from 6′ to 3′ shortly.

Finally–have you been catching any of the bonus pods and local business spotlights? Chill Axes was last Saturday and next week, we have FastSigns. In between, look for a beercast, and I got a call from the Mayor asking about a podcast so there may be a special one with Mayor Buckley too!

OK, that’s it, but first a quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville , and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Monday, so of course we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report; and like always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

George, Ann and all the rest are coming up in just about sixty seconds!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast