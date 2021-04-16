April 16, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Annapolis Parades and Fireworks. Teacher of the Year. Sports Betting. Tax Forms and More.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today..Annapolis has canceled the Memorial Day parade but is planning to move forward with Independence Day. Jing Dai and Miles Healy have been named Teachers of the Year. [email protected] Casino & Hotel will have their sports betting facility ready to go at the end of the month. Comptroller Franchot says the revised tax forms are ready to go, so file away. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman wants Franchot’s job in 2022 and launched a campaign yesterday. And our very own Ann Alsina just earned a huge professional designation. And finaly, some bonus pod teases!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 16th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Here are some event quick hits before we get into it. The boat show was great, but it is sold out of advance tickets. You can take a chance and head over and if they are under capacity, you are good. If not, go explore Kent Island! I spoke with Anthony at the Town Center last night and there are about 6 tables left for the pop up Hotel Charlie at the Annapolis Town Center split between tonight and tomorrow– visitatc.com is where you need to go. And Saturday from 10-2 at the new Annapolis library–Annapolis Green is hosting an electric vehicle showcase–it’s free and fascinating. OK, NOW, let’s get into today’s news!

Annapolis has canceled the Memorial Day parade for 2021 due to COVID; but they are moving forward with a Fourth of July Celebration. They are calling it a “Welcome Back Celebration and it will be a weekend of music and art that will culminate in a parade and fireworks display on Sunday July 4th. Maryland Hall, Art Farm, Visit Annapolis and the Downtown Annapolis Partnership are all helping to plan. However, City Manager David Jarrell cautioned that it is all dependent on the status of the pandemic. So, let’s keep our eye on this one…sure would be nice to have a parade!

Congrats to Jing Dai and Miles Healy. Last night, they were named the Anne Arundel County Public and Independent Schools Teachers of the Year. Dai teaches Chinese at Meade High School and Healy is the English department chair at St. Mary’s High School in Annapolis. So congrats and a big thank you to two of our great educators!

Live Casino and Hotel has not wasted any time. Sports betting was passed into law earlier this week, and their sports betting area will open on April 29th. I guess they placed their bet wisely. The State still needs to figure out the rules, so for now it will have additional gaming. The area is called Sports & Social at Live! and for those familiar with the casino, it is in the area that was the Rams Head Center Stage! They are planning another standalone one in a town they are calling North Bethesda because that sounds snooty; but it really is Rockville.

Speaking of money, Comptroller Franchot says that the final tax forms for Maryland are ready. The hold up was the unemployment compensation that is now tax free under the Biden relief plan. So, if you filed taxes and also had unemployment payments, you may want to amend the return and get some coin back. And if you were waiting–go for it. Remember, Federal taxes are due May 17th and the Maryland ones are due July 15th.

Barry Glassman, the County Executive of Harford County was rumored to be running for Governor in 2022. But that’s not the case. Yesterday in a Havre De Grace Firehouse along with his wife, he declared his candidacy for Franchot’s job. Glassman is a republican and here’s a bit of trivia for you, the last republican to hold the comptroller’s office in Maryland was elected in 1898. So good luck with that Barry!

And a big old congrats to Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina that does our Monday Money Reports. She just earned a fancy new designation in the financial planning world– Certified Private Wealth Advisor. This is an advanced certification for advisors that serve high net-worth clients with assets in excess of $5 million. For the record…I ain’t one of them! And as she said in the podcast we did with her, she’ll work with anyone as long as they are nice . But good to know that if I increase my advertising rates considerably and become a high-net worth client…she can handle it. But in all seriousness, this is a big deal and congrats to Ann for all her hard work.

And finally, a quick update on some bonus pods for you. Tomorrow’s Local Business Spotlight will be a new business in Crofton called Chill Axes. We have a beercast coming up early next week, and i am working on a few other surprises, so keep yer ears open!

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know to give us a follow!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company and to the Bay Bridge Boat Show–running thru Sunday!

It’s Friday, so I’m just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, wash your hands and I’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young apparently survived his COVID shot and is here with your locally forecast weather report. He’s coming up in about 60 seconds, but first–you know the drill– Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services.

