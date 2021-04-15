April 15, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Rutherford Out, Schulz In. Mass Vax Opens in Annapolis. Finalist for AACPS Student Board Member.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford said he will not run for Governor; but Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz says she is in. The mass vaccination site at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium opens today. A reminder about all sorts of scams. And there are three finalists for student member of the Board of Education.

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 15th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It’s tax day! Just kidding. The feds put it off until May 15th and the State put it off until July 15th for most people–so no need to dash off to the post office tonight. The Bay Bridge Boat Show opens up today and I am gonna play hookie, but have a lot to do first, so let’s get right into it.

Here’s some political news for you. Follow along. Yesterday morning, Maryland Matters broke the news that Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford is not going to run for Governor in 2022. He said his family was not overly supportive and he did not have the fire to run, so he is content to “ride into the sunset”.

And within an hour of that news breaking, Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz announced that hell yeah–she’s in and made the announcement on video released at noon. She is the only Republican declared at this point, but former Lt. Governor Michael Steele and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman are considering a run. Of course on the Democratic side, we have presumed frontrunner Peter Franchot already in the race, and former PG County Executive Rushern Baker, former Attorget General Doug Gansler, and former DNC Chair Tom Perez all have said they are considering a run. Stay tuned, the next few years will be interesting with the Annapolis City elections this year and then the State and County ones next!

The Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium opens today as a mass vaccination center. They expect to do 500 shots the first few days and ramp up to 1500 per day next week. Appointments are already being set up so if you have not pre-registered do it now at onestop.md.gov/preregistration . And I am not sure why they did not think of this, but when the state calls you for an appointment, your smart phone is likely to flag it as spam. So answer the phone. According to the State, 34.2% of adults in Anne Arundel have received the 1st dose, and 23.3% have received both doses or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine! And remember—anyone over 16 is eligible.

A repeat of a reminder about COVID scams. Every day it seems the police are investigating unemployment fraud. One sign to look for are mail sent to your home with a different name. And from what I am hearing, getting it straightened out is a mess–especially if you ARE collecting unemployment. And there are other scams out there too– never give anyone your social security number or any private info or banking or credit card info. And no relative is stuck in a foreign country with the only means of release is a bunch of Apple gift cards. Scammers are out there. Be suspicious of everything.

And finally, we are down to three students for consideration to be on the Board of Education. The finalists are Bunmi Omisore from Arundel High, Fletcher Port from Severna Park High, and Natalie Smith from Broadneck High. These three leaders will take part in a debate on Monday the 26th at 6pm on the AACPS YouTube Channel. And the student who serves, will get an $8000 scholarship…and remember while many districts have student members, Anne Arundel is the only one in the nation where the student has full voting rights and privileges.

