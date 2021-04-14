April 14, 2021 | Daily News Brief |66 Bills Into Law. Fatalities Surge. COVID Rides. Wilma Lee Returns.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And the Bay Bridge Boat Show!

Today…Governor Hogan signed 66 bils into law yesterday! Highway fatalities are significantly up. The City and County have ways to get you to your COVID appointment for free. The J&J Vaccine has been paused for a very rare side effect. AAMC ranked as a top hospial in the world! Scott Gibson is officially running for Ward 2. Why not see the Blue Angels aboard the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s skipjack WIlma Lee?

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It’s hump day…let’s get over today and inch ourselves one day closer to the weekend! And hey, I may play hookie tomorrow–it’s the opening day of the combined Bay Bridge Boat Show. Beat the crowds on a Thursday I say. But it is Wednesday so let’s get this day out of the way first!

Governor Hogan’s right hand must be sore. Yesterday he signed 66 bills into law following the closure of the 2021 legislative session. Some of the highlights were broadband establishing a department to work on high speed internet al over, a tax cut..yay, and additional COVID relief across the board.

Despite fewer cars on the road, fatalities are up in Maryland. 6.4% over 2019. Despite the pandemic, people seemed to be driving more recklessly. Motor vehicle fatalities went from 532 to 569. But it did not stop there– pedestrian fatalities went from 124 to 134 and bicycle fatalities went from 10-14. This is the highest number of fatalities since 2008. At the peak of the pandemic, volume was down 50% over the prior year and still is holding at 11% down. Please be safe. Put down the phone and keep your eyes open. You can find more tips to keep safe at ZeroDeathsMD.gov

Sliding into some COVID news. The Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will open as a Mass Vaccination Site on Thursday the 15th. And sometimes getting to a vaccine appointment can be rough. Reminder—there are ways. You can call 410-222-0225 Monday thru Friday from 7am to 3pm and the County will hook you up with a ride. If you are on the Broadneck Peninsula, the AA Gold College Parkway route–that baby is free and it will drop you off at Taylor and Rowe right at the stadium. And for City dwellers–Annapolis City that is, they City will be operating a free shuttle from Church Circle to the stadium 9-5 on weekends. From Church Circle, you have connections with Annapolis Transit to all other areas of the city. With all that said.. pre-register and get that vax.

But hold off on the Johnson & Johnson one… Well, it’s not your choice–Anne Arundel County and the State have paused the J&J vaccine after a notice from the CDC stating that 6 women developed rare blood clots after receiving the vaccine. Generally it is women 18-48 that need keep aware and symptoms may develop 7-13 days after the vaccine was administered. As with all the vaccines, if you experience any severe side effects, you want to give your doc a call or maybe head to the ER to get it checked out. Again, this is a VERY small group of people–6 out of nearly 7 million doses. But the CDC, Maryland and Anne Arundel are erring on the side of caution. If you were scheduled for the J&J shot–you will be contacted to re-schedule.

Not COVID, but health related. Kudos to Luminis (still have a tough time remembering that name) Anne Arundel Medical Center has been named one of the best hospitals in the WORLD by Newsweek. The facility placed 121st for it’s exceptional healthcare. Way to go AAMC!

And after we let the cat out of the bag last week, Scott Gibson made it official and announced on YouTube that he will indeed be running as a Republican for current Alderman Fred Paone’s seat on the Annapolis City Council. No surprises there. Scott is the Chief Strategy Officer for Melwood which is a non-profit that advocated for people with disabilities. Again, if you have any thoughts on how we can best handle the election for you this time around–let me know!

And in some man it is great to get back to normal news…the Annapolis Maritime Museum has put tickets on sale for the Wilma Lee–their skipjack. But there is a special sale for the Blue Angel’s shows on May 25th and 26th. They will be anchored in the VIP spectator zone and to be honest, that is THE place to be. With the Academy closed–Ingraham Field and Hospital Point are off limits so the crowds at City Dock and the World War II Memorial will be significant–and we asked the County Executive if they had a plan and the plan is to ask people to socially distance and wear masks. I’d rather be on a boat! AMaritime.org is the place to get the limited tickets. And they also have tickets for the Wednesday Night Races which are starting up again. And remember, the museum itself in Eastport is re-opening on the 24th and the new exhibits are high tech and way cool. Make sure you get there soon to check it out!

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know to follow us.

A quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville , the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company , and the Bay Bridge Boat Show–remember, opening tomorrow.

Hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And we wish George luck–he’s getting his COVID shot later today. But enough of that, here’s Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast