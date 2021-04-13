April 13, 2021 | Daily News Brief |New Names For George Fox. Hogan Claims Victory. CRAB is Underway.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…More than 100 names have been submitted for the to-be-renamed George Fox Middle School. Governor Hogan claims victory in this legislative session. Lt. Governor Rutherford announced Maryland State Parks Week. CRAB kicked off their 30th year and celebrated the beginning of the new adaptive baoting center on Back Creek. Six more days of the Annapolis Film Festival and The Hotel Charlie at the Annapolis Town Center is almost sold out!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, yesterday was the second most important day of the legislative session in Annapolis..it was Sine Die which signifies the end of the session–which leads us to the most important day of the session—when all the non-local pols go home and the locals can re-claim their town for a few weeks until Commissioning Week and the summer season! So, on this most glorious of days–let’s get into it!

More than 100 names have been submitted to the County schools for the renaming of the George Fox Middle school. Many of them were booooring— I mean c’mon, can’t we be more original than Anne Arundel County Public Middle School or Pasadena Middle School? Although I do think Dena Middle School stands a chance…if I had a vote, I’d probably go for the Redd Foxx Middle School. They’re having a public Zoom Meeting on the 15th to discuss and take any last minute nominations and then it goes out to vote for people in that district. You can check out the rest of the names at EyeOnAnnapolis.net …but be warned, most of them are for people that few will recognize!

Governor Hogan took to his bully pulpit yesterday to proclaim the recent legislative session the best in seven years. He talked about the Maryland Relief Act , and generally the response to COVID. He didn’t;’t give any mention to the vetoes that were over ridden including the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future…ala the Kirwin Commission…nor the recent overturn on the law enforcement bills. Not sure it was the best session…but you know, it was a challenging one with COVID and we are here on the other side of it. So let’s call it a win. Now onto the City and County budget bellyaching in a few weeks!

Lt. Governor Rutherford announced that this week is Maryland State Parks Week. Maryland has 75 State Parks and last year saw 21.5 million visitors…I was several of them. That is a 45% increase over the prior year and the DNR and the Park Service really do an outstanding job. You should check then out if you get a chance. And for a sneak peek this week (man there’s some alliteration for you) be sure to check out the Lt. Guv and DNR Facebook Pages!

CRAB is underway! Yesterday I attended a ceremony celebrating 30 years of CRAB .. Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating and the kick off of building their new adaptive boating facility on Back Creek. Lex Birney from The Brick Companies was there to present a check for $100,000 to build a pavilion honoring his father who passed away this past January, and incredibly generous gift from an incredibly generous guy and company. And all the politicians were out in force as well as they all played a role in this–the City bought the land and leased it to CRAB, the County coughed up $1.3 million of open space funds. The State kicked in a million or so. Ao they are WELL on the way to making this state of the art facility . Right now, look for a ribbon cutting in Spring 2022. Check out the photos, video, and two past podcasts we did with The Brick Companies and CRAB at EyeOnAnnapolis. Oh and I forgot, they also had cake…and I was so proud (or perhaps a bit disappointed) that not one of the politicians said “let them eat cake”

OK and as we wrap it up. There are still 6 more days of the Annapolis Film Festival, so go out there and check out some of these fantastic films. You can buy individual tickets or a pass that gets you unlimited films–probably still the better deal. AnnapolisFilmFestival.org is where you wanna go!

And one more thing.. The Hotel Charlie pop up at the Annapolis Town Center this weekend is nearly sold out. The actually might be by the time you hear this, but it is a blast, something different, and the food and drinks are off the charts! It’s only Friday and Saturday and then it is gone. I have my tickets for Saturday so maybe I’ll see you there!

