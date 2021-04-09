April 09, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Crack Pipes. Eisenhower Golf. Homeowners Expo. Film Fest. Farmer’s Market.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Brooks DuBose from The Capital has a strange story where the health department is now distributing crack pipes in Annapolis. Herb McMillan submitted a guest column outlining why he is running to challenge County Executive Pittman. The Eisenhower Golf Course will be opening soon and the Anne Arundel Recreation and Parks Department wants your suggestions. The Homeowners Expo opens this weekend at the Byzantium Center and the Anne Arundel County Farmer’s Market is in full swing. Lot’s of bonus pods for the Annapolis Film Festival and a Local Business Spotlight tomorrow!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it's Friday, April 9th 2021

Didja catch the opening night film with Rhea Perlman at the Annapolis Film Festival? I didn’t–but I am today-so no one bother me! The Film Fest is in full swing now and it is virtual, so…get your tickets and passes at annapolisfilmfestival.org. Now, let’s get into today’s news!

This one left me scratching my head and it is pretty deep, so go to The Capital and read Brooks DuBose’s piece on it for all the details, but unbeknownst to the City of Annapolis, Emergency Management, etc. The Anne Arundel County Health Department began distributing crack pipes in communities that have drug problems. This is part of AA Power which is designed to offer clean needles, fentanyl test strips , narcan and literature to heroin users to prevent overdoses. But last week they added crack pipes to the mix. An Eastport resident complained..he has been clean for 17 years and sees this as nothing more than an enticement to start up again. County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman says they did not put enough thought into the cultural implications of the program. As I said, there are a lot of nuances here–read The Capital

We told you yesterday that Former Delegate Herb McMillan made it official and will be challenging County Executive Pittman for the County’s Top Job. He also submitted a gust column to us outlining exactly why he is running. Again, 2022 is a long way off, but if you are a political wonk– go read that on eyeonannapolis.net

Golfers take note…. the newly revamped Eisenhower Golf Course will be opening soon! May 1st at 730am is the ribbon cutting with the Rec and Parks Department–this is a multi million dollar renovation and the course has been closed for nearly 3 years I believe. And speaking of the Recreation and Parks Department–they want your opinion. Every five years they poll the community about what is needed and what needs to go. Now is your chance to let your voice be heard. The survey is pinned to the top post on our All Annapolis Facebook page. And it takes about 7 minutes to complete. Please swing over there and let them know what you think!

Just a couple of event reminders for you today! The Annapolis Homeowners Expo is this weekend at the Byzantium Center. I spoke with Scott Smith who puts it on every year and he worked hard with the County and the venue to make it all safe! Dozens of vendors and contractors, free admission, free parking, a contactless and socially distanced event in a huge space. Oh and thousands of ideas for your home and garden! It is 10am to 6pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday–remember… admission is free! And the Anne Arundel County Farmers Market is back in the swing of things. They are now running their full hours– Saturdays from 7am to noon and Sundays from 10am to 1pm. Starting June 1 they will also be open Wednesdays 7am to noon. This is the market on Truman Parkway at the intersection of Riva Road!

Oh a quick update on some bonus pods for you. We’ve been dropping a bunch for the Annapolis Film Festival so you want to check them out. We just recorded one with a new Crofton business called Chill Axes. And tomorrow’s Local Business Spotlight will be the Maryland Federation of Art–provided I get it edited in time!

OK that wraps up the news for us today.

It's Friday, so I'm just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, wash your hands and I'll see you on Monday!

