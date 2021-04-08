April 08, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Walk Up Vax. McMillan Is In. Annapolis Film Fest Opens. And So Will 49 West!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Govenor Hogan announced walk-up vaccinations at M&T Bank Stadium beginning tomorrow. Former Delegate Herb McMillan formally announced his run for County Executive. Maryland has some billionaires and Forbes names them. The Annapolis Film Festival opens tonight and be on the lookout for some bonus pods today and tomorrow! The Light House Bistro is open once again, and 49 West will be re-opening on Monday–welcome back!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 8th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Tonight is the opening night for the Annapolis Film Festival. and it will run for 10 days—don’t miss it. We’ll have more on that in a bit, but first, let’s get to the news!

The vaccine race accelerates once again and not a moment too soon. The CDC has said that the UK variant is now the dominant one and if you will remember, it is much more contagious, but not as deadly, so we are now racing against the clock to get this virus under control. Governor Hogan has said that the mass vax site at M&T Bank Stadium will begin accepting no-appointment walk-ups beginning on Friday at 10am. Although appointments and pre-registration is preferred. Walk ups will be accepted 7 days a week except when the Os — the tied for 1st place in the AL East Os…are playing at home.

We kinda knew it was coming, but former Delegate and former City Alderman Herb McMillan made it official last night–he wants to defeat County Executive Steuart Pittman in the 2022 election. In his statement he said ” I chose to not run for re-election in 2018 to enjoy life in a county that actually was the best place for all, but that’s no longer true. We must confront the reality that in the present crisis, county government is not the solution to our problems. County government, particularly our County Executive IS the problem.” Well looks like the gloves are off. But before McMillan has a shot at Pittman, he may have to beat back a number of declared and rumored Republicans who are also seeking the top job in the county. Among them, Chris Jahn, County Councilwoman Jessica Haire, Delegate Sid Saab, and former First Lady Kendall Ehrlich. But 2022 is a long way off–we’ll see how this shakes out!

Forbes Magazine released the list of billionaires. And once again, they misspelled my name. They never get it right! Ha. But not really surprising, the super wealthy got more super wealthy over the past year. #1 is Bezos with $177 billion, Musk is #2 with $151 billion, some French guy is #3, Gates is #4 with 124 billion, and Zuck comes in at #5 with $97 billion. Here in Maryland… Mitchell Rales is #1 with $6.2 billion, followed by Steve Bisciotti with $4.9 billion, and Ted Lerner comes in # 3 in Maryland with a paltry $4.8 billion. These numbers are staggering. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world worth a combined $13.1 TRILLION dollars. To put it in perspective–the three COVID stimulus packages only totaled $5.2 trillion.

As I mentioned earlier, the Annapolis Film Festival opens tonight. Passes –the way to go–and tickets are available now and through the festival at annapolisfilmfestival.org And there are some really great films–take a look on the site, there is a full listing, but we’ve been busy speaking with directors of a bunch of films and some bonus pods have already been released and more to come in the next day or two but hopped on the phone with the people behind As We Are–filmed at Maryland Hall, The Outside Story–a great comedy, The Race to Alaska which is a great semi-sailing movie, Vinyl Nation all about the resurgence of vinyl records, End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock–just so powerful, and I hope to be talking to the folks behind Chasing Childhood tomorrow. But definitely check it out and get the tickets or passes!

Finally, the most exiting news of the day! Yesterday, the Light House Bistro re-opened. And if that was not good enough for you … drumroll please… 49 West will be re-opening on Monday! Welcome back to two of my favorite places!

