April 07, 2021 | Daily News Brief | COVID Appointments in AACo. Fresh START from AACoPD. Hotel Charlie Coming Soon!

Today…Anne Arundel County is no longer requiring pre-registration for COVID vaccines. Simply make your appoiuntment online or on the phone. Maryland State Police are investigating another fatal accident along MD 295 ner BWI. Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal Awed announced a new youth intervention program called Fresh START. OIC of Anne Arundel County has a grant! And Hotel Charlie–a Piano Bar will be opening at the Annapolis Town Center on April 16th.

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Kudos to the Giant in Severna Park for the way they are handling the COVID Vaccine. I was fortunate enough to snag an appointment and got my single-dose Johnson & Johnson poke yesterday morning! Took about 45 minutes including the post-poke 15 minute hang out to make sure you don’t die on us period, but all in all, very well run. As for the vaccine itself…a bit of a stiff arm this morning and yesterday afternoon and evening I got some chills, but they seem to be gone now. So, as the vaccines are opening up– go get vaccinated!

And speaking of vaccinations. Keeping one step ahead of the Governor, the Anne Arundel County Health Department has done away with pre-registering for COVID Vaccines because they are swimming in vaccines…well, that may have been a slight embellishment but… You can still pre-register, but it is not necessary as they are putting appointment slots online and you can book them directly. They post the new appointments on Tuesdays at 7pm and Thursdays at noon. So, to get an appointment, you want to be there on Tuesdays at 7pm or Thursdays at noon. Remember we have 600,000 residents and only 30% have been vaccinated so you are wrestling with 420,000 others and doses are more plentiful, but still limited. To snag an appointment go to aacounty.org/covidvax or call 410-222-7256. The Mass Vax site at the Navy Stadium is scheduled to open on the 15th, and for now you still need to pre-register with the state at onestop.md.gov/preregistration … Man this seems so confusing.

The Maryland State Police are investigating another fatal accident out west. An early morning crash yesterday on MD 295 near BWI. A Toyota Camry lost control and struck a tree killing the passenger, identified as a 19 year old from Dundalk, and the driver is at shock-trauma. Police say both WERE wearing seatbelts.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awed announced a new program for youths called Fresh START. Start is an acronym–because who doesn’t love a snazzy acronym…for SAFE, TRAUMA-INFORMED, ACCOUNTABLE, RESTORATIVE, and TRANSPARENT. In a nutshell, it is trying to intercept kids before minor crimes become major ones. A specialized team will provide resources to families and kids for meaningful interventions, mentorships, and services. Instead of arresting kids, hopefully this will give them a path to a fresh start. Currently being tested in two of the county’s four districts as well as in all schools.

OIC of Anne Arundel County is based in Edgewater and they focus on career pathways, re-entry programs , job readiness for our lower income neighbors, those returning to life after incarceration and unemployed people. While they are small but mighty, they just got a $10,000 boost from the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County in the form of a grant. And according to Jesse Raudales, the Executive Director, this money will be spent in Annapolis supporting residents living in poverty as well as the burgeoning immigrant population. So, some great news there

And finally, I teased it yesterday but it is now official– Hotel Charlie, A Piano Bar will be opening at the Annapolis Town Center on April 16th ad 17th. But only for those two nights! Like the Emerald Lounge Speakeasy last month, this will be a throwback to an old elegant hotel with a piano player in the lobby and all. It includes a great dinner–it is a light dinner, champagne, live entertainment and last about 2 to 3 hours! This will sell out…in fact it may be sold out now. They are instituting covid safe protocols so you need to buy a table for 2, 4, or 6 and when I was there last month, it was VERY comfortable, spaced out and a great time for a fun date night! Tickets available at visitatc.com And again, this will sell out, so don’t dawdle on the tickets if you think you want to go!

