April 06, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Lots of Police News. GREAT News on COVID Front. Kindergarten Registration. And More!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And the Bay Bridge Boat Show!

Today…Annapolis Police are investigating the City’s first murder. The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a carjacking involving Baltimore, drugs, and prostitutes. And the MS State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 9-month old girl on Easter morning. Governor Hogan has opened the floodgates for vaccinations and all Marylanders over 16 can now register for appointments. Lawyer’s Mall was officially rededicated yesterday. Kindergarten registration for public schools opens up on Wednesday. A TON of bonus pods around the Annapolis Film Festival and local businesses. And a teaser about some cool stuff at the Annapolis Town Center!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Man, that was refreshing to take a long weekend off! I am rested and ready to tackle a COVID Vaccine today and the Annapolis Film Festival and Annapolis Homeowners Expo coming up this week! OK, it is our first day back after a break… it is Tuesday… let’s get into it!

Leading off our police news this morning, the Annapolis Police are investigating the City’s first murder of 2021. It happened on Saturday night about 730pm in the 700 Block of Newtowne Drive in the Woodside Gardens Community. The victim was found shot to death in a stairwell and identified as Mark Terrel Hill , 27 of Glen Burnie. Woodside Gardens has recently become a hotspot for shootings in the City and the police and Alderperson (Sheila Finlayson) are working to address it. Info…call police at 410-260-3439

Up in Glen Burnie, the Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a carjacking and assault. It happened yesterday morning at 230AM near Baymeadow and Ordinance Road. An adult male picked up another male in Baltimore who was going to take him to get drugs and a prostitute. They drove to a location to pick up a woman and then drove to a third location and parked. At this point, the suspect…the male that was picked up in Baltimore..punched the victim in the head and drove off with the car and the woman. They returned to the scene and struck the victim with the stolen vehicle before fleeing again. EMS took the victim to the hospital for serious, but non life threatening injuries .If anyone has any information–410-222-6135. Not sure how anyone thought this idea was going to end well.

And rounding out the police news, the Maryland State Police are looking into a fatal accident on Easter Sunday that claimed the life of a 9 month old girl. Just before 430AM a 29 year old woman was driving a Ford Explorer the wrong way down Rt 295 near Route 100. She was headed for a head on collision with another vehicle and THAT vehicle swerved and the Ford lost control, hit that car, the guardrail, and several trees before rolling down an embankment. There was an unsecured car seat at the scene and it is unknown if the child was in the seat or not. The driver is believed to be the mother of the child was flown to shock-trauma . Just a horribly sad accident.

Alright, moving on from that. Governor Hogan had some good news yesterday afternoon. Effective right now, ALL Marylanders over 16 years of age are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Mass Vaccination Sites. They will be eligible at pharmacies on April 12th. So this is the “y’all come” moment. Go to covidvax.maryland.gov to register. There are still way more people than vaccines so it likely will not be immediate. Hogan also said 7 more sites will be coming on line in the next few weeks–the Greenbelt Metro Station, Montgomery College, Maryland State Fairgrounds, Frederick Community College, Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, the Ripken Stadium and the Mall at Columbia. So it is getting better! Also, there are no appointment needed, walk up vaccinations in Salisbury and Hagerstown if you are on the road…but with no appointment, there is no guarantee on any wait time or if a vaccine will be available if you get there. The Governor said there will be more no appointment, walk up lines at other sites in the coming weeks. This is really a HUGE step!

Speaking of huge steps. Finally all the construction around Lawyer’s Mall outside of the State House is done and yesterday, the Governor, Lt Governor, Senate President, Speaker of the House and a few other muckety mucks re-dedicated the plaza with a ribbon cutting. I have to say they did a fantastic job and it looks beautiful and is one of the nicest places in town to pull up a bench and read, think or chill–give it a shot some time!

Do you have a little one looking to get into kindergarten? Registration opens on Wednesday for Anne Arundel County Schools. Head to AACPS.org and there is a school locator based on your address and it will walk you through it. You will need some documents so be prepared–proof of identity, child’s original birth certificate, child’s immunization record, two proofs of residency, and a custody order if one is involved. Again, AACPS.org

I was a busy guy the past week with a TON of bonus pods and I can say I am psyched for the Annapolis Film Festival. I have talked to the directors and producers of As We Are–filmed here at Maryland Hall, The Outside Story–hysterical flick, The Women of Standing Rock, the Race to Alaska, and will be talking to the guys behind Vinyl Nation. And we snuck one in on The Colonial Players and our Local Business Spotlight was Tobias and Company on Saturday and coming up THIS Saturday–the Maryland Federation of Art. Whew!

And finally, I want to leave you with a teaser or two. True Food Kitchen at the Annapolis Town Center will probably be having their grand opening right around June 1. And if you missed the pop-up Emerald Lounge Speakeasy …which was amazing… a little bird told me to keep an ear open for The Hotel Charlie to make an appearance on the 16th and 17th, and a pop-up brunch at Benny & The Jets on the 24th! Intrigued? Sorry…can’t spill the beans just yet!

Whew–we’re done. Man that was a long one–I guess the downside of an extended weekend, but as always, a huge thank you to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And the Bay Bridge Boat Show!

OK, so hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report! All that gets underway in just one minute after we hear from Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast