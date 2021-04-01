April 01, 2021 | Daily News Brief | More COVID Money From Feds. CovingtonAlsina Grows. BWI Parking Returns.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Governor Hogan and the Legislative leaders laid out what they will do with $3.9 billion. Our very own CovingtonAlsina has acquired another firm. Parking is slowly returning to BWI as more people are flying. Find out where Maryland ranks for robocalls.

And a bit of housekeeping, we will not be producing a DNB tomorrow or Monday April 4th.

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 1st 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well the first quarter of 2021 is officially in the history books. But now it is April first…so again, I will say beware! Now, let’s get into today’s news!

Kinda a slow news day. Yesterday afternoon, Governor Hogan was joined by Senate President Bill Ferguson and Speaker Adrienne Jones to announce that they have figured out how to spend the $3.9 billion dollars that should be coming from the Feds. $1.1 billion to shore up the State’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. $800 million more will be put into the Relief Act of 2021. $600 million to safe reopening of schools. $481 million to pandemic related costs, and a ton more assistance across all areas of Maryland. We have the list on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and you can check it out. That’s like opening the check from Grandmom on Christmas morning and figuring out how you want to spend it!

Congrats to our own CovingtonAlsina. Of course you know Ann Alsina from our Monday Money Report, but now they are in the news– CovingtonAlsina just acquired Athena Financial Services of Hughesville, MD (not gonna lie…had to look up where that is — kinda halfway between here and St. Marys). But they also brought on Maryanna Lanham who was a former principal at Athena. And there is nothing more I like to see than a business grow…especially in a freaking pandemic. Congrats to Ann, Maryanna and CovingtonAlsina.

Parking is getting a bit easier at BWI. Citing the increased departures, the airport has re-opened the Long Term A lot which was closed last March. This past Friday was a post pandemic record for BWI with 22,698 departing passengers and the numbers keep increasing. BWI remains the busiest airport in the region. The parking rate will be the regular rate of $8 per day, and the other options which had reduced rates during the pandemic will be gradually increased to regular rates by October of this year. And as a reminder–only ticketed passengers and employees are allowed in the terminal for now.

And finally, got a cool infographic yesterday from WhistleOut–don’t now who they are or what they do–or really if this is true–but seems reasonable. Maryland is the state with the 4th most robocalls in 2020. It is judged by complaints lodged with the FCC. #1 is Arizona, followed by Maine of all places, Virginia and then Maryland. Looking to avoid Robocalls? Move to Alaska , number 1, or Mississippi or North Dakota. So that would have been your water cooler conversation for today–if we only remembered what watercooler conversations were.

