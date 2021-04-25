THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Anne Arundel Recreation & Parks Needs Your Opinion

April 25, 2021, 10:52 AM

Anne Arundel County Government is in the process of updating its Land Preservation Parks and Recreation Plan (LPPRP) and they need your help

This plan acts as a countywide master plan for recreational programming, park acquisition, and facility development.

To assist with this project, the County is interested in your experiences, views, and opinions regarding our parks and facilities, recreation programs, and open space preservation.

Please take a few moments to complete the following survey on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. The survey will be open through April 30, 2021.

