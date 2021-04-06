Anne Arundel Now Allows Direct Appointments for Vaccine, No Pre-Registration Needed

Effective Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. the Anne Arundel County COVID-19 Vaccine website, aacounty.org/covidvax, will begin scheduling appointments without preregistration.

The preregistration process allowed Anne Arundel County to prioritize and vaccinate the county’s most vulnerable populations at highest risk of severe COVID-19 illness and death. The new convenient, quick and direct appointment process is possible due to an increase in weekly vaccine supplies, more eligible populations, and additional clinic locations around the county.

Each week, appointments will be posted on aacounty.org/covidvax on Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. and Thursdays at 12:00 noon. County residents who need technical assistance can call the COVID-19 Health Line at 410-222-7256.

Individuals who plan to attend the state-supported clinics at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis can register at onestop.md.gov/preregistration or call 855-634-6829. The mass vaccination clinics will begin on April 15., and appointments are preferred but not required.

“Preregistration was the key to managing the process when demand exceeded supply,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “As we move into lower demand and higher supply, our team has stayed ahead of the curve, removing steps in the process and expanding locations. We must vaccinate everyone, and all hands are on deck to get it done efficiently.”

County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said, “COVID-19 is still spreading in our community. The vaccines are effective at preventing the severe consequences of COVID-19: hospitalization and death. These changes will make it easier for more people to get a vaccine. Over the next few months, as we get more people vaccinated, continue to wear masks, social distance in public, and avoid crowds to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and its variants to those who haven’t had the chance to get vaccinated yet. Each of us must do our part for a healthy and safe county.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB