Anne Arundel Follows State Mandate; Lifts Outdoor Masking Requirement

County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman announced today that Anne Arundel County rescinded its public safety order requiring residents to wear face coverings in outdoor public spaces. The change reflects updated CDC guidance on face coverings.

“We’re continuing to focus on our data and applicable guidance from federal and state public health agencies,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Rescinding this order shows we are getting closer to pre-pandemic life – we need folks to continue getting vaccinated so that we can take more steps in that direction.”

The public safety order goes into effect today, and can be found here. The rescinded County face-covering requirement for outdoor public spaces means that enforcement will now default to the State’s face covering order.

“People who are fully vaccinated can engage in more activities outdoors without a mask,” Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “People who aren’t yet vaccinated should continue to mask outdoors in most settings.”

For more information on Anne Arundel County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit https://aahealth.org/covid19/.

