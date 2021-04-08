THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Anne Arundel County Farmer’s Market Now Open for Season

| April 08, 2021, 06:53 PM

The Anne Arundel County Farmers’ Market opened its 40th season on Saturday, April 3, 2021. This marks the spring opening for the market.

The market will be open Saturdays from 7:00 – 12:00 p.m. and Sundays from 10:00 –1:00 p.m. until the end of the year. The market will also be open Wednesday mornings from 7:00 – 12:00 p.m. beginning June 2nd.

”Only a handful of vendors” participated when the market opened in 1981 but this year, the board of directors announced that the market is completely full with close to 65 vendors selling the freshest products available from local growers and producers including meats, seafood, produce, fruits, eggs, prepared foods, honey, and olive oils. Additionally potters, woodworkers, crafters, and garment makers are again on hand with specialty goods made by local artists.

Content Continues Below

Liquified Creative

The market is open rain or shine under the pavilion at the corner of Riva Road and Harry S. Truman Parkway in Annapolis with on-site parking. The wearing of masks will be in effect along with the county’s social distancing guidelines. Dogs are not allowed in the building.

For more on the AAC Farmers’ Market, visit www.aacofarmersmarket.com or their  Facebook page – www.facebook.com/AACoFarmersMarket

Severn Bank

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«