Anne Arundel County Farmer’s Market Now Open for Season

The Anne Arundel County Farmers’ Market opened its 40th season on Saturday, April 3, 2021. This marks the spring opening for the market.

The market will be open Saturdays from 7:00 – 12:00 p.m. and Sundays from 10:00 –1:00 p.m. until the end of the year. The market will also be open Wednesday mornings from 7:00 – 12:00 p.m. beginning June 2nd.

”Only a handful of vendors” participated when the market opened in 1981 but this year, the board of directors announced that the market is completely full with close to 65 vendors selling the freshest products available from local growers and producers including meats, seafood, produce, fruits, eggs, prepared foods, honey, and olive oils. Additionally potters, woodworkers, crafters, and garment makers are again on hand with specialty goods made by local artists.

The market is open rain or shine under the pavilion at the corner of Riva Road and Harry S. Truman Parkway in Annapolis with on-site parking. The wearing of masks will be in effect along with the county’s social distancing guidelines. Dogs are not allowed in the building.

For more on the AAC Farmers’ Market, visit www.aacofarmersmarket.com or their Facebook page – www.facebook.com/AACoFarmersMarket

