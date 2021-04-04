THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Annapolis Police Investigating Another Murder

| April 04, 2021, 01:35 PM

On April 3rd at approximately 7:33 pm Annaplis Police officers responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

This is the first homicide in Annapolis for 2021.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact  detectives at 410-260-3439 . You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

