Annapolis Maritime Museum to Host Grand Re-Opening on Saturday

Finally, after nearly a year in hiatus, the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is ready to unveil its newest, high-tech exhibits to the public on Saturday, April 24th!

To be honest, they were ready to go last April, but COVID restrictions necessitated pressing the pause button. Now, finally, as restrictions are beginning to ease, it is happening!

From 10 am – 3 pm, on the Eastport Campus (2nd Street at Back Creek), the public is invited to experience the brand-new state-of-the-art exhibit, “Our Changing Waterfront”, where you can discover the rich maritime heritage of Annapolis like never before.

You are invited to learn, play, and experience the Bay and our local history through the interactive and immersive exhibit displays.

The permanent exhibit includes two 500 gallon aquariums, a life-like hologram of a Bay waterman, virtual reality boat experiences, and an interactive “Harry Potter” style book. You will also enjoy educational stations, a live band, and dockside tours of the skipjack Wilma Lee.

Admission is $7 for adults; $5 for military, seniors, and children 3-12; and FREE for members and children under 3.

More details here: https://amaritime.org/event/museum-re-opening/

