THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Maritime Museum to Host Grand Re-Opening on Saturday

| April 22, 2021, 03:10 PM

Finally, after nearly a year in hiatus, the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is ready to unveil its newest, high-tech exhibits to the public on Saturday, April 24th!

To be honest, they were ready to go last April, but COVID restrictions necessitated pressing the pause button. Now, finally, as restrictions are beginning to ease, it is happening!

From 10 am – 3 pm, on the Eastport Campus (2nd Street at Back Creek), the public is invited to experience the brand-new state-of-the-art exhibit, “Our Changing Waterfront”, where you can discover the rich maritime heritage of Annapolis like never before.

You are invited to learn, play, and experience the Bay and our local history through the interactive and immersive exhibit displays.

The permanent exhibit includes two 500 gallon aquariums, a life-like hologram of a Bay waterman, virtual reality boat experiences, and an interactive “Harry Potter” style book. You will also enjoy educational stations, a live band, and dockside tours of the skipjack Wilma Lee.

Admission is $7 for adults; $5 for military, seniors, and children 3-12; and FREE for members and children under 3.

More details here: https://amaritime.org/event/museum-re-opening/

Severn Bank

Category: Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»