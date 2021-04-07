Annapolis Film Festival Announces Opening Night Film and Full Slate of Films to be Screened

“This year’s festival has expanded to 10 days for its virtual presentation to allow for a better user experience this year,” says Lee Anderson, Festival Director and Co-Founder. “And because of that we have been able to program more films this year.”

This year’s program contains over 100 films (22 feature-length narrative films; 15 feature-length documentaries; 66 short films). The films come from 35 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bhutan, Brazil, Canada, Cuba, Czech Rep., Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Iran, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Macedonia, Malta, Mauritania, Nigeria, Norway, Palestine, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey, UK, and USA.

“This year’s opening night film Marvelous and the Black Hole brings a bit of magic to our program (literally),” says Patti White, festival director.

With heart and humor, it tells the story of a rebellious teenage girl (played by Miya Cech from the current tv show The Astronauts) dealing with the loss of her mother and then bonding with an eccentric magician (“Marvelous Margot” played by Rhea Perlman, the Emmy-winning actress from the classic tv show Cheers) who helps her to reconnect with life and joy. It’s a story of being lost and found.

“This was easily one of our favorite films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival,” says Derek Horne, director of programming. “And it is exactly the type of marvelous and uplifting film that can help all of us to heal after the black hole of 2020”

The Annapolis Film Festival is proud to reveal its 2021 Slate:

Opening Night Film:

Marvelous and the Black Hole – dir. Kate Tsang

Narrative Feature Films:

How to Be a Good Wife – dir. Martin Provost

I'm Fine (Thanks for Asking) – dir. Kelley Kali & Angelique Molina

Kiss Me Kosher – dir. Shirel Peleg

Ludi – dir. Edson Jean

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – dir. Pawo Choyning Dorji

Luzzu – dir. Alex Camilleri

The Marshmallow Mystery Tour – dir. Jeff Beals & Matthew Beals

Marvelous and the Black Hole – dir. Kate Tsang

Materna – dir. David Gutnik

Nimby – dir. Teemu Nikki

One Moment – dir. Deirdre O'Connor

The Outside Story – dir. Casimir Nozkowski

Paper Spiders – dir. Inon Shampanier

The Perfect Candidate – dir. Haifaa Al-Mansour

Port Authority – dir. Danielle Lessovitz

The Sign Painter – dir. Viesturs Kairiss

Thou Shalt Not Hate – dir. Mauro Mancini

Together Together – dir. Nikole Beckwith

Under the Stars of Paris – dir. Claus Drexel

Unsound – dir. Ian Watson

Window to the Sea – dir. Miguel Ángel Jiménez

23 Walks – dir. Paul Morrison

Documentary Feature Films:

Chasing Childhood – Margaret Munzer Loeb & Eden Wurmfeld

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock – dir. Shannon Kring

– dir. Shannon Kring Fish & Men – Darby Duffin & Adam Jones

Holy Frit – dir. Justin Monroe

– dir. Justin Monroe Kenny Scharf: When Worlds Collide – dir. Malia Scharf & Max Basch

The Last Out – dir. Sami Khan & Michael Gassert

– dir. Sami Khan & Michael Gassert The Lesson – dir. Elena Horn

Missing in Brooks County – dir. Lisa Molomot & Jeff Bemiss

– dir. Lisa Molomot & Jeff Bemiss Not Going Quietly – dir. Nicholas Bruckman

The Race to Alaska – dir. Zach Carver

– dir. Zach Carver River City Drumbeat – dir. Anne Flatté & Marlon Johnson

Vinyl Nation – Christopher Boone & Kevin Smokler

– Christopher Boone & Kevin Smokler White Noise – dir. Daniel Lombroso

Women in Blue – dir. Deirdre Fishel

– dir. Deirdre Fishel Zero Gravity – dir. Thomas Verrette

Short Films:

The Affected – dir. Rikke Gregersen

Alone Together – dir. Casey Mull

– dir. Casey Mull The Anxiety Fly – dir. Damien Christian D’Amico

APPyness – dir. Ryan Turner

– dir. Ryan Turner The Art of Survival – dir. Gregory Armstrong

As We Are – dir. Michael R Faulkner

– dir. Michael R Faulkner Asmahan the Diva – dir. Chloé Mazlo

Bambirak – dir. Zamarin Wahdat

– dir. Zamarin Wahdat BASURA! – dir. Mason Standish

BJ's Mobile Gift Shop – dir. Jason Park

– dir. Jason Park The Box – dir. James Burns & Shal Ngo

Brother – dir. Ya'Ke

– dir. Ya’Ke CC Dances the Go-Go – dir. Erin C. Buckley

Chicken of the Dead – dir. Julien David

– dir. Julien David The Chimney Swift – dir. Frédéric Schuld

A Concerto is a Conversation – dir. Ben Proudfoot & Kris Bowers

– dir. Ben Proudfoot & Kris Bowers The Criminals – dir. Serhat Karaaslan

Endless Video – dir. Gwendolyn Infusino

– dir. Gwendolyn Infusino Fabiu – dir. Stefan Langthaler

Flora My Dear – dir. Dan Janos

– dir. Dan Janos Good Night (Da Yie) – dir. Anthony Nti

Grand Adventure Railroad – Hsiao-Shan Huang

– Hsiao-Shan Huang Heaven on Earth – dir. Robert Hope

The Hermit – dir. Ella Schaefer & Colleen Donovan

– dir. Ella Schaefer & Colleen Donovan Hot Dog – dir. Flore Burban, Logan Cameron, Nicolas Diaz, Chloé Raimondo & Hugues Valin

I Bought a Time Machine – dir. Yeon Park

– dir. Yeon Park I Can Change – dir. Jim Jenkins

J-1 – dir. Emmi Shockley

A Journey Upstream – dir. Eric Braker & Andrew Braker

Just A Guy – dir. Shoko Hara

– dir. Shoko Hara Leaf – dir. Aliona Baranova

Like the Ones I Used to Know – dir. Annie St-Pierre

– dir. Annie St-Pierre Lizard – dir. Akinola Davies

Lost Kings – dir. Brian Lawes

– dir. Brian Lawes The Marker – dir. Will Francome & Katie Green

The Moon's Not That Great – dir. Mathieu Libman

– dir. Mathieu Libman The Morning Walk – dir. Marc Harpsøe

Mustache – dir. Harris Gurny

– dir. Harris Gurny My Brother’s Keeper – dir. Laurence Topham

The Other Morgan – dir. Alison Rich

– dir. Alison Rich A Piece of Cake – dir. The Bragg Brothers

Pile – dir. Toby Auberg

– dir. Toby Auberg Plaisir – dir. Molly Gillis

The Present – dir. Farah Nabulsi

– dir. Farah Nabulsi Power of the Paddle – dir. Katie Sheridan

Quarantine Diary – dir. Samgar Rakym

– dir. Samgar Rakym Red Ladies – dir. Parida Tanti

Round Three – dir. Shahar Shamay

– dir. Shahar Shamay Snowy – dir. Alexander W. Lewis & Kaitlyn Schwalje

Solution for Sadness – Marc Martínez & Tuixén Benet

– Marc Martínez & Tuixén Benet Soukoon – dir. Farah Shaer

Sproutland – dir. Cynthia Wade

– dir. Cynthia Wade Sticker – dir. Georgi M. Unkovski

Un diable dans la poche (A devil in the pocket) – Antoine Bonnet & Mathilde Loubes

– Antoine Bonnet & Mathilde Loubes Under the Lather – dir. Ollivier Briand

Unmarked – dir. Chris Haley & Brad Bennett

– dir. Chris Haley & Brad Bennett Unmothered – dir. Urvashi Pathania

Ward's Henna Party (Henet Ward) – Morad Mostafa

– Morad Mostafa The Water Walker – dir. James Burns

When I'm Her – dir. Emily Schuman

– dir. Emily Schuman White Eye – dir. Tomer Shushan

Witness – dir. Ali Asgari

– dir. Ali Asgari Wonder – dir. Javier Molina

Yiayia's House – dir. Alex A. Patriotis

– dir. Alex A. Patriotis You Wouldn’t Understand – dir. Trish Harnetiaux

Zimnicea – dir. Bogdan Naumovici

Passes allow for unlimited viewing to over 70+ films and are currently discounted at $100 per household. This price increases on March 22nd to $115. Tickets go on sale, at 11 AM on March 22, 2021. Individual tickets will be $10 each and four-packs will be $35. A Shorts Pass is available to nine shorts programs for $50. Check out our “How to Fest” page on the website.

To find out more visit: www.annapolisfilmfestival.org. For more information, email [email protected] or call 410-263-3444.

