Annapolis Cancels Memorial Day Plans; Tentatively Moves Ahead With Fourth of July Celebration

For 2021, the City’s in-person Memorial Day parade and Ceremony have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, with the pace of vaccinations accelerating, Mayor Gavin Buckley has directed City staff to begin planning a series of “Welcome Back” reopening events for the July 4 weekend (July 2-5, 2021).

The City is partnering with venues all over the City, nonprofits and other interested parties to host a series of music, art, parade, and fireworks events. The weekend will include: an Independence Day parade down West and Main Streets; music and concerts hosted by the Art in Public Places Commission at venues including Chambers Park and City Dock; restaurant, retail and hospitality offerings by local businesses; and fireworks on Sunday, July 4.

“This has been one of the most challenging years in our City’s history,” said Mayor Buckley. “This will be a citywide ‘thank you’ to those who helped us get through it: health care workers, EMTs, public safety, grocery, pharmacy and hardware store workers, as well as city staff. I can’t wait to thank them personally and celebrate the hard work it took to get through this.”

Parties interested in hosting a float or participating in the Saturday, July 3 parade should contact [email protected]. Partners in the planning include Historic Annapolis, Maryland Hall, Visit Annapolis, Art Farm, Downtown Annapolis Partnership and others.

City Manager David Jarrell added that the events will only happen if public health metrics are met. “We are cautiously optimistic about our progress and we will continue to monitor conditions throughout our planning.”

