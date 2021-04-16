Ann Alsina Achieves Advanced Financial Planning Certification

CovingtonAlsina, an Annapolis-based financial planning firm, announced this week that Ann C. Alsina, principal, has earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) designation.

Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) is an advanced professional certification for advisors who serve high-net worth clients. It is designed for experienced private wealth advisors who seek the latest, most advanced knowledge and techniques to address the sophisticated needs of clients with a minimum net worth of $5 million.

Unlike credentials that focus specifically on investing or financial planning, CPWA® certification facilitates an advanced expertise in the life cycle of wealth: accumulation, preservation, and distribution. Candidates who earn the certification learn to identify and analyze challenges high-net-worth individuals face and understand how to develop specific strategies to minimize taxes, monetize and protect assets, maximize growth, and transfer wealth.

Alsina, who founded CovingtonAlsina (67 West Street, Annapolis) in 2012, also holds both the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Chartered Life Underwriter® designations. CovingtonAlsina works with clients using an approach based on education, compassion, and ongoing relationships. Learn more at CovingtonAlsina.com

