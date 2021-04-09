THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

AFF HIGHLIGHT: “Vinyl Nation”

| April 09, 2021, 08:00 AM

Vinyl is back in a big way!  And Directors Christopher Boone and Kevin Smokler took notice.  “Vinyl Nation” explores the resurgence of the record industry amidst a streaming economy and they find out how record albums have a unique power. They heal. They bring together.

Come along as they look at the phenomenon from origin to re-invention as they criss cross the nation looking for the commonality that is music, that binds all sorts of people.

Fan of music? Enjoy a spin on the turntable? This is for you!

“Vinyl Nations” will be available for streaming at the Annapolis Film Festival  on April 9, 2021 at 9:00am through April 18, 2021 at 11:45pm.

Have a listen!

Tickets and passes available here.

Where to find the DNB...

Severn Bank

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«