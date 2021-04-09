AFF HIGHLIGHT: “Vinyl Nation”
Vinyl is back in a big way! And Directors Christopher Boone and Kevin Smokler took notice. “Vinyl Nation” explores the resurgence of the record industry amidst a streaming economy and they find out how record albums have a unique power. They heal. They bring together.
Come along as they look at the phenomenon from origin to re-invention as they criss cross the nation looking for the commonality that is music, that binds all sorts of people.
Fan of music? Enjoy a spin on the turntable? This is for you!
“Vinyl Nations” will be available for streaming at the Annapolis Film Festival on April 9, 2021 at 9:00am through April 18, 2021 at 11:45pm.
Have a listen!
Tickets and passes available here.
