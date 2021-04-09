AFF HIGHLIGHT: “Vinyl Nation”

Vinyl is back in a big way! And Directors Christopher Boone and Kevin Smokler took notice. “Vinyl Nation” explores the resurgence of the record industry amidst a streaming economy and they find out how record albums have a unique power. They heal. They bring together.

Come along as they look at the phenomenon from origin to re-invention as they criss cross the nation looking for the commonality that is music, that binds all sorts of people.

Fan of music? Enjoy a spin on the turntable? This is for you!

“Vinyl Nations” will be available for streaming at the Annapolis Film Festival on April 9, 2021 at 9:00am through April 18, 2021 at 11:45pm.

Have a listen!

Tickets and passes available here.

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB