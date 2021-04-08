THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
AFF HIGHLIGHT: “The Race to Alaska”

| April 08, 2021, 08:00 AM

OK, this is bizarre. Take $10,000 in cash nailed to a post, a set of steak knives. Put a bunch of non-motorized boats in some of the most treacherous water in North America, and see how they do for 750 miles.

That is the plotline of “The Race to Alaska.” It is a real-life race with some true adventurers competing for the steak knives for the most part. We spoke with Zach Carver about the race, how he got the more than 70,000 clips to make this documentary and a whole lot more.

This is one of our must-see films at the Annaolis Film Festival!

“The Race to Alaska” will be available for streaming at the Annapolis Film Festival  on April 11, 2021 at 4:00pm through April 18, 2021 at 11:45pm.

Have a listen!

Tickets and passes available here.

Severn Bank

