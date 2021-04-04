THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

AFF HIGHLIGHT: “The Outside Story”

| April 04, 2021, 06:25 PM

After a year of COVID, we can all use a good laugh and as Producer, Director and Screenwriter Casimir Nozkowski says, he tried to make a funny with a heart!  And he did!

“The Outside Story” is about an introverted video editor that rarely ventures from his home; but when he locks himself out of his apartment–well he needs to explore. Brian Tyree Henry is Charles and as he learns about his NYC building and block as he is locked out, the comedy ensues! This is a must-see!

Have a listen as we talk with Cas about the film–its genesis, and how it all came to be. And he even get a cameo from his 4-year old son, Rocket!

“The Outside Story” will be available for streaming at the Annapolis Film Festival  on April 14, 2021 at 7:00pm through April 18, 2021 at 11:45pm.

Have a listen!

Tickets and passes available here.

Where to find the DNB...

Severn Bank

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«