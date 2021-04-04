AFF HIGHLIGHT: “The Outside Story”

After a year of COVID, we can all use a good laugh and as Producer, Director and Screenwriter Casimir Nozkowski says, he tried to make a funny with a heart! And he did!

“The Outside Story” is about an introverted video editor that rarely ventures from his home; but when he locks himself out of his apartment–well he needs to explore. Brian Tyree Henry is Charles and as he learns about his NYC building and block as he is locked out, the comedy ensues! This is a must-see!

Have a listen as we talk with Cas about the film–its genesis, and how it all came to be. And he even get a cameo from his 4-year old son, Rocket!

“The Outside Story” will be available for streaming at the Annapolis Film Festival on April 14, 2021 at 7:00pm through April 18, 2021 at 11:45pm.

Have a listen!

Tickets and passes available here.

